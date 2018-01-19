Naomh Colmcille face Cork champions in All-Ireland semi-final showdown

Naomh Colmcille are on the trail off a place in an All-Ireland final this Saturday when they face Cork champions, Knocknagree, in the All-Ireland semi-final in Mullingar. (Throw-in 2 pm)

Saturday’s game is new ground for the Donegal junior champions. They won a first Ulster championship back at the end of November - the first Donegal club to do so.

And they followed that success up with a quarter-final win over all-Britain champions, Dunedin Connollys, in Edinburgh, early in December.

It has been six weeks since their 1-10 to 2-6 win over the Scottish champions.

Despite the length of the break between games, Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley does not see the gap between games as a problem.

“It hasn’t been a problem at all; we’ve had 15 training sessions and we played two challenge games since the quarter-final,” said McKinley.

“We played the Donegal U-20s last week and we thank Gary (McDaid) and Francie (Friel) for the game.

“And we also played Moy, from Tyrone, the Ulster Intermediate champions and both games went well and were good workouts.

“In fact preparation has been great and it gave us a chance to recharge the batteries.

“We had a couple of lads with the ‘flu last week. I gave them this week off in case they passed the ‘flu on. But they will be fine and we have a fully fit squad and we are looking forward to Saturday.”

Knocknagree, by all accounts, are a formidable outfit and come into Saturday’s game having only lost three times in their last 40 games.

The club is on Kerry border and are only the third Cork club to win the Munster Junior championship since the championship was first played 15 years ago.

Kerry clubs have dominated the competition and have won 12 of the 15 championships played.

Knocknagree defeated Dromid Pearses, from Kerry, in the Munster decider. It took extra-time to separate the teams after Knocknagree came from behind to force before running out 1-17 to 2-11 winners.

Full-forward Anthony O’Connor top scored for the Cork champions with a personal tally of 1-7, six of the points from frees.

Centre half-forward Eoghan Sweeney and left half-forward Fintan O’Connor hit three points each.

This trio carry the main scoring threat for the Corkmen.