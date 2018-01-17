DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winners in last week's lotto.The numbers drawn were 6-14-19-26 and two people matched 3 numbers to share the €100 prize. This week's weeks jackpot is €2900 and this week's

bingo snowball is €1600.

The club’s agm will take place at 7pm on Sunday 21st January, in St Mary’s Hall,Castlefinn. This is a special year for the club as we celebrate our centenary year and for that reason is vital that we have a well attended and enthusiastic agm as we move Robert Emmett’s into the next century of its chequered history.

Congratulations to Dean McBrearty on his appointment as senior team manager for 2018 and to Paul Harvey on his appointment as reserve manager.

We extend sympathy to the Curran family Grahamsland on the death of Roy and to the Coyle family Blairstown on the death of Elizabeth (Lil), May they rest in eternal peace.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8,1,2,3,5,6,7,4. The winning sequence was 8,1,2. Lisa Patton,Glen won €50.

The club will have a second meeting for all it's members this Sunday the 21st of January to fill a number a of positions that were not filled during the agm last week.

Well done to Orla McElchar on being selected for the Donegal LGFA U15 squad for 2018.

CILL CHARTHA

Five Kilcar players were involved in Donegal’s McKenna Cup win over Monaghan in Clones on Sunday. Paddy, Mark and Ryan all started and Ciaran and Stephen came on as subs.

A foundation award (F) will take place for all South West Clubs in Ardara, on Friday night and Saturday.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot. This week’s jackpot is €5,500. The numbers were 9, 11, 13 and 24. The winners were €50 - Conor, Helena, Lucy and Joey Byrne, Curris; €30 - Sean O’Domhnaill, Offig an Phoist, €20 - Charlie Haughey, the Cottages and Deirdre Carr, Bavin. The bingo jackpot this week is €10,000.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 1,6,17 agus 20 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €1,400 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Noreen Ringer - Dungloe, Christian Bonner - Leitir, Margaret Murray - Burtonport, Conor Carron - Crickamore, .Margaret Melly - Leitir.

The Club are holding their Dinner Dance on Saturday 27th January in the Waterfront Hotel. Tickets are priced at €30. Music is by the Cavanagh Brothers and special guest is RTE pundit Joe Brolly. Tickets are now on sale at Dungloe PO, Charlie Bonner' Shop, Lower Main Street and the Waterfront Hotel.

MALIN

Frank McGlynn was our guest of honour at our underage presentation last Saturday. The club are extremely grateful to Frank for taking time out of his busy schedule to come to Malin and talk so well to our young club members. It was great for them to hear from the all-Ireland winner and All-Star talk so highly of the club and join in their celebration of their 2017 season success.

The award winners were; U-8 most improved player;- Orla Ward and Alanagh Synott and Saoirse Monagle; U-10 most improved player; Mary McCarron and Aoibheann Doherty and Erin Ryan and Olivia Doherty; U-12 most improved player; Aimee Lee McDaid and Chloe McDaid Gill and Eimear O’ Doherty; U-14 most improved player;Caitlin Monagle and Courtney O’Connor and Erin McLaughlin (Fildara);

The award for the under 11 Development squad most improved player went to Jack Curley and Tiarnan McGeoghegan won the under 11 Development squad player of the year. The award for the under 11A most improved player went to Conor McCallion and Jamie Raymond won the under 11 player of the year. The award for the under 12 Development squad most improved player went to Jason Vandall and Niall Hegarty won the under 12 Development squad player of the year. The award for the under 12A most improved player went to Ciaran O’Kane and Taylor Bonner and Darragh Douglas jointly won the under 12A player of the year. The award for the under 13 development squad most improved player went to Conan McLaughlin (Fildara) and Mack McLaughlin (M) and won the under 13 development squad player of the year. The award for the under 13 most improved player went to Dermot Callaghan and David Doherty won the under 13 player of the year. The award for the under 14 most improved player went jointly to Oliver McCafferty and Stephen Callaghan and Conor O’Neill and Adam Duffy jointly won the under 14 player of the year.

The club representation on the Colaiste Inis Eoghain Corn Na nOg team was also acknowledged with presentations given to our eight members: Sean McGrenaghan, Connor Murray, John McLaughlin (Frazer), David Gallagher, Stephen Callaghan, Dermot Callaghan, Ryan McGeoghegan and Jamie McLaughlin (Fildara). The cup and medals were given out to the double winning under 12 team after their Maurice McMenamin and Gerry O’Neill success. The Inishowen A final cup and medals were presented to the under 13 boys team. The Joe McGeady Inishowen A final cup and medals were presented to the under 14 boys team. The Donegal Division Four League Cup and medals were also presented to the under 14 girls team.

This years dinner dance will take place on Friday 2nd February 2018 in the Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €950, The €50 went to Geraldine McGonagle, Drumcarbit, Malin. This week’s jackpot is €1000.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The annual St Brigid's Cross making family night in aid of the Accross Charity takes place at the TCG Clubhouse, Greenford on Friday 26th January from 7.30 p.m. Friends and family welcome. Donations gratefully accepted for the raffle on the night.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers drawn on 2nd of January were 2-7-6-8-3-4-5. The jackpot was not won. The jackpot for the 9th of January was €7650.00.

The winning numbers drawn on the 9th of January were 8-6-4-1-2-3-5-7. Mary Herron, Joanne McKenna and Shane O'Donnell all matched first 3 numbers and won €20 each.

The Jackpot for the 16th of January was €7700. Congratulations to Katie Long and Sinead McGinty who won awards at the ladies county presentation night. Katie received best U15 player for 2017 and Sinead got minor player of 2017.

Our annual presentation night/dinner dance is on in Jacksons Hotel on Saturday 17th February. Tickets are €30 each and with our ladies having such a successful year and the reserves winning the championship it should be a great night. Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in the lotto on January 9th were CN, CW, DY, FH. There was one winner of the jackpot of €8,300. Massive congrats to you John.

This week's jackpot will start off again at €1000

National draw tickets are now on sale €10 and this enters you into three draws

Tickets sellers will be calling over the next few weeks.

CLOUGHANEELY

Congratulations to the following managers who were ratified at our last monthly club meeting. senior manager: Michael Lynch; reserve manager: Kevin Scanlon; U-21 manager: Denis Doohan. Congratulations to the following club officers also elected during the meeting: healthy club officer: Stephen Doohan; coaching officer: John Paul Gallagher; assistant treasurer: Michael McFadden. A reminder to register your child for the year. Registration cost is €10 per child or €20 per family. You can register with the manager at the next training session. Please note there is also a cost of €2 per child at each training session.

The numbers drawn the lotto draw were 3,8,9,10,12,13. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5 winners. Congratulations to Nora McKinley and Eimear Friel, Lunnaigh who won €50 each. The jackpot this week is €3,850.

If you attend regular adult club games within the county of Donegal, you may want to consider purchasing the club pass card. Please contact Marie on 086-835 1996 if you wish to order one.

The club would like to extend it’s condolences to Paddy McClafferty on the passing of his mother Josephine. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto jackpot.The winning numbers were 2, 4, 7, 14, 18. The €50 winners were I Whiteside, 11B Corick Road, Augher, Co Tyrone; Niamh McNamara, Gardenfield, Tuam, Co Galway; Melissa Little, 31 Carnwood, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh. Next week’s jackpot will be €7450.

Congratulations to Abi Barrett who has been selected on the Donegal Ladies U15 squad for the 2018 season.

The following is the Ladies committee for 2018 chairperson: James Keenan; vice

-chairperson: Hannah Doherty; secretary: Sharon Gavigan; asst,secretary: Charlotte Mulhern; treasurer: Kevin O'Callaghan; asst.treasurer: Dympna San Pedro; PRO: Moya King Barrett; children's officer: Antoinette Delaney; registrar: Chloe Johnston.

The following managers were selected: U12 and U13s: Shane McGrath and Dessie McNamara; U18s: Diarmaid Doherty and Kerri McGloin.

ST MICHAEL'S

This month's 50 Club winners were: €65 Marie McElhinney Rooskey Creeslough, €35 Áine Coll Chapel Road Dunfanaghy and €25 Vincent Greer Hornhead Road, Dunfanaghy.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,3,6,7,16,17. The match 5 winners were Kathleen Montgomery, Dunmore, Falcarragh and Sharon Doohan, Feymore, Creeslough who won €50 each. This week's Jackpot will also be €5,300.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3, 6, 8, 9, 19. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Joe Callaghan, Murrin.This week’s jackpot is €4,100.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6-7-21-24. The €50 went James McKelvey, Fintown and Mary Gavigan, Glen Road.This week’s jackpot is €7,100.

The club dinner dance will be held in the Highlands Hotel on Saturday 27th January at 8.30pm. Tickets will be on sale in the Railway Inn, Fintown and the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties priced at €30 per ticket. Live music on the night and prizes to be giving out to all winning teams from 2017.

If there is anyone interested on becoming this year's third team manager could they please contact Caroline Breslin ASAP. Closing deadline for this manager is Fri 19th January.

The 2018 Ulster Senior Football Club League gets underway on Sunday January 28th. Naomh Conaill are in a group with Dungloe, Claudy and Dromore.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €3900 in Monday nights draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael McAnaw, Castlederg and Anne Timoney, the Heeneys. The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 8,11.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The annual presentation night took place on Saturday night last in the Arena 7. The award winners on the night were;senior player of the year - Shane Graham; reserve player of the year - Shane Gildea; ladies player of the year- Rachel Tinney; under 21 player of the year - Cormac Cannon, minor players of the year - Shay Doherty and Brian Diver. The club person of the year was awarded to Vincent Hanley.

Also on Saturday evening the clubs agm took place. Most positions were filled with a few remaining to be finished. See Club Facebook for details.

Tickets for the National GAA draw are currently on sale within the club and we are urging every member to take responsibility for selling just one book.

Beidh Scór Sinsear ag teacht go luath i 2018. Are you at least 17 years old? Would you sing in a ballad group, play traditional music in a grúpa ceoil, do a recitation/tell a story, join a quiz team for Scór? We need Gaels to sign up for Scór. Get involved, enjoy the craic, represent your club. Please contact Bairbre on 089 4218215.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,950. The numbers drawn were 5, 15, 18, 21, 23. The €25 winners were Mary Ward, Michael J Walls, Conor Gallagher, Vanessa Burgess.

The club dinner dance will take place in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018 at 8.30pm. Music on the night by Vince and Ann. Tickets €25 may be obtained from any executive member.

AODH RUADH

The annual Aodh Ruadh dinner dance takes place this Saturday, 20th January in Dorrian’s Hotel. Thankfully the club had a successful 2017, so we have much to celebrate as well as our usual individual awards on the night. The event commences at 8pm with a banquet, followed by presentation of awards and then music from the Trutones. Tickets, priced €30, are available now Wednesday in Gerry Ferguson's and Pearse O'Neill's.

Indoor underage training commences on Friday, 26th January.

Underage hurling training begins for 2018 on Sunday, 4th March. We could still do with help with some of the teams. If you would like to get involved and help out a team please contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

With inter-county football returning this week don't forget to get your entry in for Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurlers' Last One Standing competition. Many thanks to Liam Gallen Mr G's who is sponsoring this year's fundraiser. Cards can be obtained from any member of Juvenile Hurling Committee. Contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 for any information.

The deadline for sales of National Club draw tickets is now overdue. Those with outstanding returns are asked to make them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson at their earliest convenience.

The fundraising quiz in Owen Roe's this Thursday is for the Donegal Bay Community First Responders. Action gets under way at 9.30pm. Entry is €20 per team of four.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,200. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 5, 8, 11 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to James O'Donnell; Mairead Caldwell; Sheila Gavigan, Finner; The Dorans, St Mary's Terrace; and Ann, Mark and Maria Granaghan, Bundoran.Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €6,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The club agm took place in the club house on Monday night. The officers elected to the senior executive for the year are as follows: chairman: Terry O’Reilly, vice-chairman: Brendan Dunnion, secretary: Alan Martin, assistant secretary: John Lillis, treasurer: Eugene Gallagher, assistant treasurer: Eddie Walsh, P.R.O: Christopher Doherty, club registrar: Enda Bogle, scór rep: Emmet McCormack, players’ rep: Gary Dunnion, county board delegates: Barney Gallagher and Eddie Walsh, health and safety officer: Mickey McMahon, health and wellbeing officer: Maureen McGlinchey and child protection officer: Daireen McMenamin.

The dinner dance and award presentation takes place in the Club House on the 20th January. Tickets are priced at a €12. Please contact Terry on 0866095347 for ticket information.

AN TEARMAINN

The club agm will be held from 6-8 pm on Saturday 27th January in An Craoibhín, and with minor, ladies and main club business for 2018 to be decided upon, this is the most important meeting of the year, and we would encourage all members to attend.

Last week's lotto draw took place in the Lagoon. The numbers drawn were 4,5,23 and 27. There was no jackpot winner or match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Tilda McLaughlin c/o Bingo, Sidney McDaid c/o Wilkins and Gemma McLoone c/o Rosaleen Gallagher. This week's draw takes place in Nora's, with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty and Hugh Harkin coordinating.The jackpot is €2,900

Not long now until the league kicks off for the Donegal ladies, and we wish our girls on the squad all the best.

GLENSWILLY

Last weeks lotto jackpot of €1,840 was not won. The weekly winner was Brian and Donna Devine. This week’s jackpot stands at €1,880.

The annual club dinner dance will be held this year in the Silver Tassie, on Saturday 20th of January, with music by Mister Men. Tickets are €25 and will be available from 7-8 on Thursday at clubhouse and in local shops.

The club are inviting applications to the position of manager for our senior football team in 2018.

All applications and further information should be submitted to the secretary atsecretary.glenswilly.donegal@gaa.ie. Interested parties can contact the secretary Ashling on 0861612681.

Our club secretary Ashling Pat McDaid is taking part in the Michael Murphy's Sport and Leisure Operation Transformation. You can join Ashling in the walk on Saturday mornings at 10 from the Letterkenny Town Park.

KILLYBEGS

Operation Transformation 2018: Registration evening in The Bay View Hotel on Tuesday evening @ 6/7.30 pm

A walk/run and and exercise class each week and a new Family Walk on Sundays. A great way to get all the family out & about. Our charity this year is The Clara House. All support will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks to all who helped out on our Night on the Red Carpet. From our MC to our in house entertainment & Dj without you all it would not of been such a huge success. Also to all those who supported us, a great night was had.

Kilotto numbers 4,18,25,27 No winner. Next week Jackpot @ €3,150 4 match 3 winning €15 - Clodagh Munnelly Riverdale Heights; Aoife Smith Parkhead; Willy Tully Tullaghcullion; Mary Haughey Croaghlin.

No winner of Bingo jackpot. Bingo is on next Monday night at 9pm

Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket ,prices range from €30 for U16s, Adults €120 and Adult club+ for €200. Check out Facebook and gaa.ie for more info.

Anyone with information for club notes please let Claire Boyle know by Monday evening.