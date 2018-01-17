BRIAN MCENIFF VIEW: Donegal mix good, bad and the ugly

It has been a hectic week for Donegal on the playing front and with mixed results.

They lost to Fermanagh on Wednesday night in Ballybofey, and on Sunday they had a good win away to Monaghan in Clones.

Looking back at Wednesday night first against Fermanagh. I suppose the best way to describe the game, it had a bit of everything. The good, the bad and the ugly.

We recovered well from a poor start and going three points down early on to lead by three at half-time.

Jamie Brennan scored a good goal after replacing Odhran MacNiallais, who picked up a black card.

I’m not sure what the card was for and overall I wasn’t impressed with the referee.

Nathan Mullins had a good first half and we did well around midfield in the second quarter.

Fermanagh came out all guns blazing in the second half and they scored a jammy goal. The goal came from a poor kick out from Mark Anthony McGinley flicked to the net by Seamus Quigley.

The goal put Fermanagh, who fielded a strong team, three up and they kept us at arms length from then until the finish.

Martin O’Reilly also had a good game in defence and was the pick of our defenders.

The Monaghan game was a different game altogether. We fielded a stronger team and played a lot better and ran up a big score of 4-17.

Patrick McBrearty, Odhran MacNiallais and Jamie Brennan were in good form up front. And along with Ryan McHugh attacking from the back they were the standout Donegal performers.

Nathan Mullins did well at midfield again and after two games he is a good find. He has been playing club football with St Vincent’s in Dublin at a high level.

He has good hands and uses the ball well and also has a good engine and covers from box to to box.

His fitness level may not be up to intercounty level. But that is not a big problem, I’m sure he is working on that.

While the attack was in good form against Monaghan there were problems at the back and it was the same against Fermanagh.

We conceded 19 points against an experiential Monaghan and 1-13, albeit against a strong Fermanagh side.

This is a worry as we head into the National League and our opening game against Kerry, down in the Kingdom.

And with Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath and Frank McGlynn not going to be available for the first few games, this is definitely a big worry.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.