Sadness at passing of former Finn Harps kitman, Terence Murray

The funeral will take place in Stranorlar on Thursday morning of former Finn Harps kitman, Terence Murray.

In a post on the club's official Facebook page, Terence was remembered as a stalwart at the club.

“For many years Terence was a permanent fixture around Finn Park and will be remembered with great fondness by club staff, players and supporters.”

Former Harps captain Kevin McHugh said he was very saddened to hear of Terence's passing.

“He was such an important figure within the club for so many seasons,” Kevin said.

“It didn't matter what time you arrived for a game or for training, Terence was there ahead of you. He was very popular among all the players and he will be sadly missed."

Terence lived at Trusk Road in Ballybofey but was formerly from Strabane. He died in Letterkenny University Hospital.

His remains will repose at his home on Tuesday January 16th from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday January 17th from 11 am until rosary at 10pm.

His funeral will leave his home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Mary’s Churchyard, Melmount, Strabane.

Terence is survived by his wife Philomena, daughters Irene and Catherine, son Declan, brother Declan, sisters Lucy and Juliana, other relatives and many friends to whom sympathy is extended.