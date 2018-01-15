Cappry Rovers and Castlefinn out of FAI Junior Cup

There was no joy for the two Donegal League representatives in sixth round action in the FAI Junior Cup at the weekend.

Castlefinn Celtic put in a good performance away in Kilkenny against last year’s beaten finalists Evergreen FC. It took extra-time to separate the sides after the game ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

And Cappry Rovers were desperately disappointed after they lost at home against Moyne Rangers from Wexford.

A fourth minute Moyne goal settled this one with Cappry having a number of good chances to at least score an equaliser.

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen F.C.(Kilkenny). . . . . 4

Castlefinn Celtic . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

(after extra-time)

The Donegal League Premier Division outfit can be proud of their performance against a team who are one of the top sides at junior level in the country.

Castlefinn have been enjoying a fine season and they have kept some of their best performances for the cup.

They started well under the lights in Kilkenny and went in front when Shane Gallagher scored in the first half.

Evergreen however, drew level just before half time through Sam Hickey.

It remained 1-1 after 90 minutes and so the tie went to extra-time. Evergreen scored three times in the first period of extra time to seal a place in the last 16 with goals from Sean Barcoe and two from former Shamrock Rovers player, Mikey Drennan.

Cappry Rovers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Moyne Rangers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Cappry Rovers’ FAI Junior Cup run came to and end on Saturday, as they went down 0-1 to Wexford League club Moyne Rangers.

The goal that settled the game was scored in the fourth minute from a Ryan Mahon corner headed home by Richie Farrell.

The locals had several chances for the equaliser in the opening 45 minutes and they also had a Paddy O’Connor goal ruled out for offside.

The Moyne defence was very strong and they limited Cappry’s front men to long range strikes in the second half.

Oisin Gallen and Tyrone Gaelic player Ronan McNamee were best for Cappry while Pa O'Shea, Richie Farrell, Conor Bruce, Sean Kenny, and James Pearce were the pick of the Moyne players.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Rathmullan Celtic . . . . .3

Lagan Harps . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Rathmullen bounced back from their FAI Junior Cup defeat by Inishvilla from Cork in their last outing with a 3-2 league win over Lagan Harp

The Hoops came from behind in the second half to claim the three points after they trailed 1-2 at half-time.

Niall Carruthers opened the scoring for the locals on 11 minutes but they were hit by two Lagan goals from Ross Hamlen and Rory Crawford.

Rathmullan upped the tempo on the resumption and they were back on level terms courtesy of a diving Albee header on 48 minutes.

And they were back in front again on 65 minutes when Niall Carruthers cut inside the defence with his wizardry and unleashed a strike, that took a slight deflection, which looped over keeper Michael Toner much to the euphoria of the Hoops.

Niall Carruthers and Albee did well for Rathmullan with Chris Toner impressive for Lagan.

Referee: Joe McHugh

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic 1 . . . Convoy Arsenal 0

Gweedore Celtic secured a well deserved three points against a well organised Convoy Arsenal at a windswept Screabhan.

There was little between the sides for up to three quarters of this tie with both sides having half chances.

The goal was not scored until ten minutes from the end when Michael Cutliffe polished off a good move and cross from Michael Roarty, from inside the box.

Michael Cutliffe and Liam Wiggins were best for weedore with a great team effort from Convoy.

Referee: Mickey Mulhern

St. Catherines 4 Erne Wanderers 0

Ryan Cunningham and Ryan Cooley scored the goals as St Catherine’s proved too strong for Erne Wanderers at Emerald Park.

Cooley hit the only goal of the first half - from the penalty spot - and Cunningham added two, in the second period, one from the penalty spot. The fourth goal was an og.

Lifford Celtic 2 . . Ballybofey United 1

Lifford Celtic came from 0-1 down at half-time to clinch a good three points with this win over Ballybofey United.

Oisin Merritt scored the only goal of the first half to see Ballybofey lead 1-0.

Lifford back on level terms on 48 minutes thanks to a well taken Johnny Robb goal.

And James McNulty struck the winner shortly after and in a frantic finish Ballybofey pressed but Lifford held out to claim all three points.

Mark Neeson, James McNulty and Johnny Robb were best for Lifford while Barney Lafferty was most dangerous for Ballybofey.

Keadue Rovers . 7 . . Dunkineely Celtic.0

Keadue Rovers remain top of the table following this good win over Dunkineely at Central Park. On what was a horrible day for football with a strong wind and driving rain Cory Gallagher (4) Jack Boyle, Christy Greene scored the goals for Keadue. A good team effort for Dunkineely while for Keadue their best were Cory Gallagher, Hugh Moy and Shaun Burns.

Referee: Barry Hunter.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C 3 . . Whitestrand Utd. 0

It was derby day at Rab's Park on what was a horrible day for football. Kerrykeel ‘71 put the brakes on Whitestrand's promotion push with an outstanding home display.

Sean Little, Patsy Friel and Conor Meekan - from the penalty spot - were the Kerrykeel 71 scorers.

Whitestrand’s only chance in the first half came on the stroke of half-time when Michael Sweeney hit the crossbar from 25 yards.

It was a good team performance from Kerrykeel ’71 while keeper Ken Dempsey was Whitestrands player. Referee: Liam Mc Conigley

Eany Celtic 1 . . . Letterbarrow Celtic 4

The weather added to a fiery affair in Inver as local clubs Letterbarrow and Eany locked horns in a bid to kick-start their campaigns after a long winter break.

Letterbarrow were first to score through John Corley, who scored the only goals of the first half.

James McGroary, John Corley and Barry Griffin scored the second half goals for the winners.

Referee: Andrew Mullin.

Curragh Ath 1 . . Drumkeen United 0

This was the first game for both teams since the Christmas break and it showed as they both were a bit rusty.

A well taken 40th minute well taken goal from the boot of Gavin Sweeney proved to be the decisive score.

Gweedore United 3 . . . Deele Harps 1

Gweedore United registered their first win of the season with this victory over Deele Harps, at a wet and windy Carrickboyle.

Deele played with the wind and took the lead in the 16th minute when Conor Catterson scored from the spot after a hand ball. Deele continued to push but it remained 1-0 in favour of the visitors at half-time.

Ciaran McFadden - from the penalty spot - Paul Duggan and Jamie McGee all hit the target for the locals in the second period for a much sought after win.

Glenree United 3 . . . Cranford United 1

All the goals in this game were scored in the second half. Cranford took the lead thanks to a rasping Dan O'Donnell 49th minute strike.

But the sides were level soon through Gary McClafferty. That was on 54 minutes and Stephen Doak sealed the points with a super strike on 58 minutes while Eoghan Rafferty added the third late on.

Referee: Michael McFadden.