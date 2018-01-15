Donegal win toss and will play Armagh in MacCumhaill Park on Wednesday night

Donegal have won the toss to decide the venue for Wednesday night's Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh.

After defeating Monaghan yesterday in Clones and qualifying for the semi-final, there was agreement between Donegal and Armagh to toss for venue.

The toss took place this morning at the Ulster GAA Offices in Armagh with Donegal being successful.

Donegal have already played Armagh in a challenge game around the New Year and were victorious by a couple of points in a game played in Tyrone.