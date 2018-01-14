Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair off to a winning start in Ulster U-21 competition

Gavin McBride, Eamonn Collum, Michael Carroll and Daire O Baoill scored the goals as Gaoth Dobhair got their Ulster U-21 championship campaign off to a winning start against O’Donovan Rossa from Antrim.



GAOTH DOBHAIR 4-7

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 1-5



The Donegal champions and last year’s beaten Ulster finalists made light work of the Antrim champions, once they clicked into gear.

And despite conceding an early goal and starting without key players - Cian Mulligan, Ciaran Gillespie, James O Baoill, Gary McFadden and Seaghan Ferry - they led by three points at half-time, 1-4 to 1-1.

Mulligan and Gillespie were on the injured list ahead of the game; O’Baoill picked up an injury in the warm-up and McFadden and Ferry were at College.

Gaoth Dobhair dominated the second half and goals from Eamonn Collum, man of the match Michael Carroll and Daire O Baoill saw them coast to an easy victory.

They will now play Donaghmoyne, the Monaghan champions, in the quarter final next Sunday, back in Belfast.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Charles J Doherty; Ciaran McHugh, Patrick Cribben, Conor MacPhaidín; Ryan Kelly, Niall Friel, Conor McCafferty; Odhran McFadden, Michael Carroll (1-1); Daire O Baoill (1-1), Naoise O Baoill, Neasan MacGiolla Bride; Eamonn Collum (1-2), Gavin McBride(1-3,2f), Ethan Harkin.