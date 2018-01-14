Five Star Letterkenny Rovers win local derby against Bonagee United

Letterkenny Rovers stayed well in contention for title honours in this seasons Donegal Youth League after a strong second half display saw them defeat Bonagee 5-0 at the Aura Centre ‪on Saturday afternoon‬.

Letterkenny Rovers 5

Bonagee United 0

Both sides had good chances early in the game with the industrious Ethan Coll forcing Bonagee netminder Cian Harkin into a super stop on 6 minutes while new signing Justin McGee shot just wide on eleven minutes as Rovers threatened an opener.

Bonagee though will rue a gilt edged chance on 13 minutes when Peter Carr did well to capitalise on some poor home defending and he slipped the lively Aaron Wasson through on goal and he somehow fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Adam Hannaway then came close with a header while Darren Ferry almost finished off a pulsating move but saw his shot well saved by the legs of Harkin.

The crucial first goal though did arrive on 30 minutes and again it was Coll who did extremely well and he drifted in from the touchline before cutting back inside and hit a super shot which aided by a slight deflection looped over Harkin who was powerless to stop it. Rovers almost added to their advantage before halftime but Jordan Gallagher shot wide while Gallagher also brought a top class save from Harkin at the end of the opening half but that was to be the impressive custodians last action as he sustained an injury and played no part in the second half.

Rovers started the second half the better with Dylan Brolly and Ryan Higgins dominating in midfield but chances came and went for McGee and Gabby Aduaka before the second goal did arrive on 65 minutes.

Bonagee were incensed that they did not receive a free kick from referee Liam McConigley in their own left back area and from the resulting play McGee headed on a cross which fell to the deadly Coll and he made no mistake dispatching a sublime finish past replacement goalkeeper Brendan Horgan after he went in goal having played the first half at centre back.

Rovers were well in the ascendancy at this stage and although Wasson looked lively for the visitors they rarely threatened Eoin O'Boyles goal and it was the home side who put the game beyond doubt on 77 minutes when some fancy footwork from Ruairi Dennehy saw him tee up Keelin Bogle and he hammered home with a sweet left footed strike from close range.

The coup de grace was placed on the performance late on when Dennehy headed home a well weighted Joel Gorman corner before Darren Ferry capped off a solid display when firing low past Horgan.

LETTERKENNY RVS: Eoin O'Boyle, Darren Ferry, Thomas Keys, Keelin Bogle, Ruairi Dennehy, Ryan Higgins, Justin McGee, Dylan Brolly, Ethan Coll, Jordan Gallagher, Gabriel Aduaka. Subs: Conor Friel for Aduaka 62 mins, Joel Gorman for Gallagher 70 mins, Jerry Obi for Brolly 82 mins.

BONAGEE: Cian Harkin, Taylor Cassidy, Odhran Donnelly, Sean McCrossan, Brendan Horgan, Johnny Coady, Peter Carr, Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Wasson, Dylan O'Brien, Adam Hannaway. Subs:; Deji Bashar for Harkin 45, Senan Cullinane for Carr 69 mins, Aaron Boakye for Wasson 82 mins.

Referee:Liam McConigley.

NARROW WIN FOR KILMAC

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Eany Celtic 2

Having suffered a heavy defeat ‪on Wednesday evening‬ to Bonagee United,Kilmacrennan Celtic got off to a dream ‪start on Saturday ‬when they hosted Eany Celtic at Lurgy Park.

In the first minute Celtic’s Conor McFadden ran onto a through ball by Paddy Tobin to cooly slot the ball past the Eany Keeper into the bottom right corner of the net. However, Eany were unnerved and sustained a period of pressure but were unable to convert several good chances. Eany slowly got into the game and began to trouble the home defense and they were rewarded with the equaliser in the 34th minute when Loughlan Mulroy scored.

The second half began with Eany starting the brighter but the “Celtic” back line weathered the storm. Kilmacrennan took the lead for a second time in the 64th minute when Paddy Tobin won the ball in midfield to go on and blast the ball low deceiving everyone to put the ball in the bottom right corner of Eany's Joe Campbells net. Kilmacrennan were now spurred on and stretched their lead to 3-1 through another Tobin goal but this time it was younger brother Kieran who won a goal mouth scramble.

Credit to Eany who never gave up and they got a well deserved second goal through Daniel Meehan in the 83rd minute to make for an exciting end to the game. Indeed Eany were unlucky to not get a share of the points when Daniel Meehan was again through on goal only to be denied by a last ditch tackle by Reece Mullin.

Referee: Barry Hunter



LATE GALLAGHER GOAL SEALS ROVERS WIN

Swilly Rovers 2

Dunfanaghy Youths 1

Very intense tight game played out at Swilly Park today.

The hosts edged it on the day 2-1 with a crucial goal near the end of the game.

First half was a real battle of attrition as defense’s largely came out on top.

2nd half started brightly with Swilly playing the slightly better football with Dunfanaghy looking dangerous in the final third.

The opening goal came from a slick counter resulting in Dunfanaghy making an incisive thrust forward with a wonderful delivery into the box being cooly despatched from the Dunfanaghy’s Patrick Moffitt.

From this point onwards Swilly upped the anti and took control of the game creating a number of chances. Eventually it took the prodigious Jason McDaid to out sprint the back four of Dunfanaghy to calmly finish into the corner.

The game then seemed to be heading for a share of the spoils, however Swilly’s Tony Gallagher stepped up with a classy finish with only seven minutes left to clinch all 3 points.

Results,

Saturday 13 January

Letterkenny Rovers 5-0 Bonagee United

Fanad United 3-0 Gweedore United

(Walkover- Gweedore United failed to field)

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2 Eany Celtic

Swilly Rovers 2-1 Dunfanaghy Youths

Fixtures,

Saturday 20 January Ko 2pm

Dunfanaghy Youths v Fanad United

Keadue Rovers v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Eany Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore United