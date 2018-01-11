St. Naul's appoint Eddie Brennan and Barry Meehan to manager roles for 2018

Former St. Eunan's senior managers Eddie Brennan and Barry Meehan have a new assignment for 2018 after being revealed as managers of St. Naul's for the next year.

The pair were replaced by Maxi Curran at O'Donnell Park after being in charge for the last year, but they have been snapped up by the Parish of Inver club.

They replace John McNulty, who had a very successful year in charge of St. Naul's, winning the Donegal and All-Ireland Junior Gaeltacht titles, securing promotion from Division Three as champions and they were defeated in the Intermediate Championship final.

The announcement of Brennan and Meehan was made this evening at a special launch at the St. Naul's club sponsors, Kelly's Toyota in Mountcharles.

In a statement issued this evening, St Naul’s GAA Chairperson, Joe Brennan welcomed Eddie & Barry to the club and was very happy that they have come on board with St.Nauls to help build on the success of 2017 and to develop the many talented players that we have at the club. Joe has no doubt that this experienced duo will help take the club forward and look ahead to getting things up and running for the 2018 Season.

The duo bring a wealth of experience to the job and were managers of the St.Eunan’s Senior Team in 2017

Eddie Brennan is a former Sligo Senior, U21 and Minor player and five-time senior championship winner with his adopted club St Eunan’s. He also won Sligo minor and U-21 championships with his home club of Drumcliffe/Rosses Point and was a member of themanagement team of the 2015 St Eunan’s Minor Championship winning team.

Barry Meehan also brings plenty of experience to the position. He has coached and managed teams at all levels, right up to senior reserve, to championship success at the club.Barry managed the St.Eunan’s Senior Reserves to a County Title in 2016.

Commenting on their appointment Eddie Brennan was excited about the new challenge posed by their appointment to the role with St.Naul’s. “Having seen St.Naul’s play a number of times last year and profiling their players for the coming season we as a management team had no hesitation in accepting the position. The club is well placed to move forward from their recent success and hopefully we can integrate some of the many talented young players to the squad during the 2018 season.” Barry said “I welcome the new challenge that this appointment has given us, and we look forward to bringing St.Naul’s forward in the coming year.

The duo along with club management will work together in putting their backroom team in place in the coming days. The appointment is for the 2018 season with an option to renew for 2019 Season