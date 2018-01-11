Ulster Council to issue refunds for Clones postponement of Donegal v Monaghan

Donegal football followers who paid into last Sunday’s postponed Dr McKenna Cup game against Monaghan in Clones have been offered a refund by the Ulster Council.

The game, a second round tie in the Dr. McKenna Cup, was called off shortly after the official throw-in time due to section of the St Tiernach’s Park being frozen.

A sizeable number of Donegal supporters had paid the €10 entry and when they asked for their money back, they were told the money had been taken away to the bank.

They were also told they could use the ticket for the re-fixed game.

Unusually, patrons entering the game were given half of the ticket back on entry.

One loyal Donegal supporter, who rarely misses a game, found it very strange that he was handed back half his ticket to the Gerry Arthurs Stand.

“The stewart tore my ticket in half and handed one half back to me and said keep that, you may need it again, as this game might not go ahead,” Noel Toye from Creeslough told the Democrat.

“I found this very strange and I thought to myself if there was a doubt about the game then why did they let supporters in and take their money.”

Noel Toye and his wife, Rose, attend nearly all Donegal games. And when they, along with other fans from both Donegal and Monaghan, looked for their money back, they were told it was gone.

But they could use the stub for the re-fixture.

REFUNDING

However, it would appear the Ulster Council did a U-turn on the refunding of the money.

“We have received a number of queries from a number of the counties whose games were not played last weekend,” PRO Michael Geoghegan told the Democrat yesterday afternoon.

“The situation is that anyone that paid into any of those games that did not go ahead will gain admittance to any game in the McKenna Cup and not just the replayed fixture.

“That could be tonight’s game or the semi-final and final.

“They will naturally enough be covered for the re-fixed games next Sunday.

“And if it is a case that they will not be able to attend any of the games, they will receive a refund.

“In that case all they have to do is to post the ticket or portion of ticket they have and the Ulster Council will give them a full refund.”

The PRO also advised that the Ulster Council will have an official at each of the grounds in the upcoming fixtures who will deal with any problems supporters may experience.

The Ulster Council response is in line with that which has been offered to Mayo and Galway supporters who had paid into Elvery’s McHale Park, Castelebar, before last Sunday’s FBD clash between the two counties.