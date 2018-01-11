Goals galore in Donegal Youth League on Wednesday night

There were goals galore in the Donegal Youth League on Wednesday night with 14 goals being scored in the two games played. At Dry Arch Park, Bonagee, the hosts Bonagee United defeated neighbors Kilmacrennan Celtic by 6 goals to 2, and in the other game played, Letterkenny Rovers had a 5-1 away victory over Gweedore United.

After Wednesday nights results, Fanad United lead at the top of the table has been cut to 3 points. Fanad have won all their league games to date and are on 18 points. Just behind them are Letterkenny Rovers, Bonagee United and League newcomers Dunfanaghy Youths on 15 points each.

Four games are down for decision this Saturday. The leaders Fanad United host Gweedore United, Swilly Rovers are home to Dunfanaghy Youths,Eany Celtic travel to play Kilmacrennan Celtic and the match of the weekend see’s a Letterkenny derby between Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United.

Results:

Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Wednesday 10 January

Bonagee United 6-2 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Gweedore United 1-5 Letterkenny Rovers

Fixtures,

Saturday 13 January, Ko 2pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Eany Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths

Fanad United v Gweedore United

BIG WIN FOR BONAGEE AGAINST KILMAC

Bonagee United 6

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2

Bonagee United hosted Kilmacrennan Celtic on Wednesday in the Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League with the hosts coming out on top by 6 goals to 2. It was a very foggy cold night at Dry Arch Park but there was plenty of goals to keep all entertained.

Bonagee had the better of the first half with Aaron Wasson getting off the mark first followed by a brace from Adam Hannaway. Jack Clarke then made it 4 for the Dry Arch men just before Kilmacrennan Celtic pulled one back through Charlie Cannard. Adam Hannaway then completed his hat trick for Bonagee leaving it 5 - 1 at the break.

Kilmacrennan Celtic was a much hungrier side in the second half but it was the home side who struck first with Adam Hannaway getting his fourth and Bonagee's last of the night. Kilmacrennan started to dominate this game as more space opened up and they will probably feel disappointed that they didn't capitalise on the amount of possession they had but did get their due rewards near the end of the game when Ryan McFadden got their second as the game ended up 6-2 in favor of the home side Bonagee United.

Well done to both teams on an entertaining game played in very cold conditions.

Referee was James Malseed.

SECOND HALF GOALS GIVE ROVERS VICTORY

Gweedore United 1

Letterkenny Rovers 5

This game played in glorious conditions under the floodlights at Carrickboyle, saw the visitors come away with the 3 points after a number of late goals in the second half. In the first half Rovers went at United with the home side playing a majority of their U16's in this match stayed disciplined and dealt well with the early pressure. In the 10th minute the home side caught Letterkenny on the break and it was a good run and finish from Patrick "Dixie" Ferry to make it 1-0. In the 16th minute the visitors were back on level terms when Ethan Coll tapped in from close range. Rovers saw a good number of decent chances, however it remained 1-1 until half time.

In the second half the home side should have went ahead in the 48th minute when “Dixie” Ferry found himself one on one with Hepburn but the young keeper saved well to keep things all square. Two minutes later Rovers took the lead with an excellent 18 yard finish into the top of the net from Jordan Gallagher leaving Coll in the United nets with no chance.

In the 62nd minute the home side should have been back all square when a great shot from Ferry was heading for the top corner, however Aaron Hepburn in the Rovers nets pulled off an excellent acrobatic save to keep his team in the lead. Rovers extended their lead in the 65th minute with Ethan Coll once again on the mark to make it 3-1, putting the game out of reach. Conor Friel made it 4-1 in the 77th minute with a good finish. Gabby Aduaka made it 5-1 in the 84th minute with a good individual run and finish. Letterkenny deserved the 3 points on the night, however a good organised performance from United in this game.

Referee: Michael Mc Fadden