Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from clubs in county

IORRAS

Tickets are now on sale for our 50 /50 draw which is limited to 200 members at €20 a month for 12 months. If paid in full it costs €200. The prizes are 1st Prize: €1,000; 2nd Prize: €500 plus 5 prizes of €100.

Tickets can be purchased from John Farren ( 0860563003), Brian Doherty (0877726589)) , Colin Davis ( 0868356622 /Square Bar), Mickey Grant or any committee member. First draw takes place in February 2018.

The Match ‘n’ Win for numbers drawn on Thursday January 4th were; 2, 5, 6,15. €15. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Josephine Diver, Tullagh; Patsy Devlin, Annaugh; Liz Donaghey, Dunaff; Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh; Noreen Doherty (R), The jackpot this week €4,620. Club membership is now Open for 2018.

Please contact the following to get your membership: Club Secretary, Clint Marron and Edward Mc Laughlin and Nichola Lagan (asst. secretaries) or any committee member.

Friday January 26th there will be a Concussion Awareness Course in Muff GAA club at 7.30pm for approximately for two hours.

Tickets are still on sale for this draw with some excellent prizes to be won including a car.

MALIN

The underage presentations will take place this Saturday 13th January at 5pm in the Clubhouse. Our special guest this year will be county player and All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn. Last year was one of the most successful years ever at underage in the club with Inishowen A titles for our under 12, 13,14 and minor boys teams as well as a county Division One league title for our under 14’s boys. Our under 14 girls also won a county title while the under 16 girls finished runners up in their county final after extra time.

Our senior awards will be presented at a later date with details of this year’s dinner dance yet to be finalised.

The club are delighted to hear that Ciaran Doherty (Jimmy Roe) has made the County Under 20 panel. There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €900, The €50 went to Clive Bell, Redford Culdaff. This week’s jackpot is €950.

With the new season about to start bookings are being taken for our indoor sports hall. For booking information contact John McLaughlin (JM) on 0863858654 for upstairs bookings or Susan Byrne for gym and sports hall bookings on 0867832242.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The club agm was held on Friday night and the following were elected to the committee. Honorary Presidents; D Harkin and J.Mc Mullan; vice-presidents; Fr D McGettigan and Fr S Gorman; chairman:O Prunty; vice- chairman; B Kelly; secretary: S Bonar; ass secretary: Lorena Barron; joint treasures: J. Blake and E Patterson; PRO; M Browne; registrar; M McCarron; Youth Officer; M McCarron; child protection officer; L Barron; health and wellbeing officer; P Gildea; county board delegates: O Prunty and B Kelly; sub; L O'Keefe; ladies board delegate; N Magee.

The committee; L Barron, C. Gallagher, P. Gildea, G. McHugh, C. McDermott, P.Lynch, H. Prunty, L. Prunty, N. McGee, L. O’Keefe and L McMullan.

National draw tickets are now on sale at €10.

CLOUGHANEELY

Many thanks to all who attended the minor board AGM on Sunday evening.

A special mention to Joe Casey who has stepped down as secretary of the minor board after 20 plus

years of service.

The election of officers for the minor board for 2018 were as follows: chairman: Martin Terry, vice- chairman; John Joe McGeever; secretary: Eibhlín Curran; asst secretary: Stephen Doohan; northern board officers: Denis Doohan.

The following managers were appointed; U-6s - Chris Smith (+ team!); U-8s - post yet to be filled; U10s - John Paul Gallagher; U-12s - John Joe McGeever;U-14s - Stephen Doohan; U-16s - Kevin Scanlon; minors - Dan Doohan.

The under age registration evening will take place at training on Friday evening, January 12th for U-6s/8s/10s.

The ladies board are having their agm on Thursday night, in the clubhouse at 8:30 pm.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday night were 2,3,8,9,11,14. We had no jackpot winner. We had one match 5 winner and congratulations to Vicki Ferry, Falcarragh, who won €100.

This week's jackpot is €3,800.

Season tickets are now on sale.

SEAN MACUMHAILL’S

The annual general meeting of CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills will be held on Monday the 15th of January 2018 at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 14 and 21. There were two match 3 winners: Terry O’Reilly and Martin Costello who receive €75 each. This week's jackpot is €5,300.

GAEIL FHANADA

Last week's lotto numbers were 13, 17, 18, 21, 24. There was no jackpot winner. The €100 winner was John McConigley, Ballynacrick. This week's jackpot is €4,050.

The club would like to offer their condolences to the families of the late Jimmy Begley and Kathleen McGrory.

Jimmy was heavily steeped in promoting the Irish language in the area and played a prominent figure in all things local such as the community games, the youth club, politics and the Fanad band while he was also a keen follower of Gaeil Fhánada.

Kathleen and her husband Seamus were avid Fanad United followers but always showed support to the Gaels as well and her passing was met with widespread shock yesterday evening. Kathleen's son Aidan is also a former Gaeil Fhánada player.

We would like to again offer our deepest condolences to the families of both Jimmy and Kathleen. Ar dheis de do raibh a anam.

The Bord na nOg committee have launched a 2018 Gaeil Fhánada calendar. The calendar contains a large selection of photos from our 2017 season and is great value at just €10.

For those away from home - we can arrange delivery if you would like one of these lovely calendars. Just contact any member of the committee or message our Twitter/Facebook/Snapchat page and we will get it posted asap!

We hosted a successful presentation night on Saturday 6th January in the Fanad Lodge.

The special guest was Paddy Carr. Award winners on the night were:senior player of the year: Jimmy Coyle; young senior player of the year: James Gallagher; reserve player of the year: Seamus Coyle; young reserve player of the year: Bernard Martin; senior ladies player of the year: Michelle Doherty; young ladies player of the year: Hannah Shiels; club person of the year: Michael Sweeney.

The agm is on Saturday night 13th January 2018 at 7.30 pm, in Fanavolty Hall.

Siobhan Coyle received an appreciation award from the Donegal Ladies Board at a special lunch in the Clanree Hotel today, Sunday. Congratulations to Lauren Carr who won U16 county player of the year at the Donegal LGFA underage presentations at the weekend. Shout out also to Orlaigh Carr and Caoimhe Walsh who both played with the minors in 2017.

AODH RUADH

There will be a social gathering in the Bridgend this Friday, 12th January, at 9.30pm, in recognition of Mick McGrath becoming county chairman.

Anyone interested in playing senior hurling in 2018 is asked to attend a meeting this Saturday at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

With inter-county football returning this week don't forget to get your entry in for Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurlers' Last One Standing competition. Many thanks to Liam Gallen Mr G's who is sponsoring this year's fund-raiser. Cards can be obtained from any member of Juvenile Hurling Committee. Contact John Rooney on 086-2587793 for any information.

Congratulations to Briana Maher who won the under 17 player of the year award at the county underage presentation night at the Clanree last Friday.

The annual annual dinner dance takes place on Saturday, 20th January in Dorrian’s Hotel. Thankfully the club had a successful.Tickets, priced €30, will be available from Wednesday in Gerry Ferguson's and Pearse O'Neill's.

The deadline for sales of national Club Draw tickets is this Friday, 12th January. Those with outstanding returns are asked to make them to Lisa McTernan or Gerard Ferguson at their earliest convenience.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 12, 13, 14 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Pearse O'Neill, Bridgend; Carmel Gillespie, c/o Pearse O'Neill's; David Finnerty, Parkhill; Danny Reynolds, c/o McGinley's; and Geraldine Galligan, Brollagh. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €6,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The €50 winners were Robbie Van Hooijdonk, Antwerp,; Martina Breslin, 54 West Port Ballyshannon; Kevin Monaghan, No 2 Cois Na Haibhinn, Tullaghan. This week's jackpot will be €7400.

The rescheduled agm of Bord na nOg will take place next Monday 15th January at 7.30pm in the Community Centre.

The ladies board held their agm recently with James Keenan becoming the new chairman for the coming year.Several committee positions still remain to be filled and it is hoped that this will be done so in the days ahead.

Congratulations to Timmy Govorov who has been named on the Donegal U20 squad for 2018.

Well done to Paul and Jamie Brennan on their great win last week both lads will hope to feature again on Wednesday night when Donegal host Fermanagh in Ballybofey.

KILLYBEGS

Thank you to all who attended our agm on Sunday evening and to those who have taken up officers roles for 2018. Anyone interested in filling the remaining positions please contact our secretary Marie Dawn White.

Killybegs GAA are holding a club information workshop on Sunday the 14th of January at 6 pm, in the Tara Hotel. Club History and other topics will be discussed.

The Kilotto numbers 11,19,21,30 There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €3,100. There was one match 3 winner, John Byrne, Lisnaclaya.

Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket.

The PRO role has been passed on to Claire Boyle and the outgoing PRO thanks the club, managers and members for the support over her years as PRO.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,900. The numbers drawn were 5, 11, 13, 20, 21. The €25 winners were McDaid Clan, Margaret Gorman, Teresa Walsh, PJ O Driscoll. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on the 15th January 2018.

The Naomh Brid Dinner Dance will take place in the Sand House Hotel, Rossnowlagh on Saturday 27th January 2018 at 8.30pm. Music on the night by Vince and Ann. Tickets €25 may be obtained from any executive member.

ST MICHAEL'S

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,4,5,9,16,20.The match 5 winners were Amy and Shay Griffin,Massinass, Creeslough and Pauline Smyth, Barlow’s Field Dunfanaghy. This weeks Jackpot will also be €5250.

Anyone interested in competing in Scor Sinsir should contact Mgt Anne on 087 6207919.

lub members will be calling to houses locally in the next fortnight selling tickets for the National Club Draw.

Congratulations Carlos O’Reilly on his call up to the County Under 16 squad for 2018.

Congratulations also to Marcella Dolan and Ciara McGarvey who have been called up to the county Under 15 squad for 2018 and to former St. Michael’s player Lauren Russell who has been included in the same squad.

CILL CHARTHA

The club agm was held in the Parish Hall last Saturday evening thanks to all who attended on the night positions filled on the night as follows: chairman: John Carr, vice; Sean McGinley, secretary: Nicola Doogan, treasurer: Glenda Dolan, PRO: James Byrne, registrar: Fiona McGinley, senior manager: Barry Doherty, reserve manager: Conor Cunningham, field chairman: Aidan Gallagher, children’s officer: Jerome McShane. Executive: Martin Byrne. other positions to be filled.

We had a very successful night in the Blue Haven at the Club Gala Dinner Dance on December 30th.Thanks to all who attended and our wonderful MC Noel Cunningham and special guest Aidan O’Mahony and to the management and staff of the Blue Haven for their great work. Anyone looking for prints of photos from the dinner dance can order them through the club let us know ASAP and we can get them printed.

There was no winner of the club lotto jackpot so this week's Jackpot is €5,400.

Last week's number were: 9, 10, 18 and 28. The winners were: €50 Martin Carr, Main Street €30 Amy McGinley, An Glasan €20 Francis Haughey and Michael Daniel O’Donnell.

AN TEARMAINN

The club agm will be held from 6-8 pm on Saturday 27th January in An Craoibhín.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Wilkins, Church Hill. The numbers drawn were 4,9,24 and 27. There was no jackpot winner or match 3 winners. Open draw winners were Carol Doherty and Danny Hamilton.

This week's draw takes place in the Lagoon, with Kath McSharry and Nicola Doherty coordinating, and a jackpot of €2,850.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Sé 6, 9, 18 agus 24 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Caoimhe Coyle, Mánas Ó Dochartaigh, Carraic, Criostóir Ó hÉalaigh, Teach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg agus Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh, Teach Tabhairne an Chuain agus fuair siad €40 an duine. B’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh sin béile de bheirt agus b’é Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde (Rua), a fuair an buidéal fíona. Beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain seo chugainn in Óstán Bhá na nDúnaibh ag a deich a chlog agus tá €8,400 sa phota óir.

Congratulations to Johnny McGroddy, Kyle McFadden and Ethan Cullen who have been selected on the county Under -16 panel for the coming year.

Beidh a gcruinniú Cheann Bliana ag an chumann tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh ag a 6 a chlog san Ionad.

The annual general meeting of the club will be held on Sunday evening at 6 o’clock in the GAA Centre. Nomination papers have to be back with the Rúnaí Hugo MacLaifeartaigh not later than 5 o’clock on Friday evening.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €3800 in the draw held in the Abbey Hotel, on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Diarmuid Mc Gettigan, the Glebe and Tracey Clarke, Drumcliff.

The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 15 and 18. Congratulation to all winners.

Congratulations to club player Kevin McBrearty who made his senior county against Queen’s University in Dr. McKenna Cup.

Glenswilly

Glenswilly GAA Club are inviting applications to the position of manager for our Senior football team in 2018.

All applications and further information should be submitted to the secretary at secretary.glenswilly.donegal@gaa.ie

Or interested parties can contact the secretary Ashling on 0861612681

Glenswilly GAA Dinner Dance will take place in the Silver Tassie on Saturday 20th January. Tickets are priced at €25.00 and are available from Kernans Tullygay, Peter Mc Faddens and Committee Members.

Congratulations to Lara Faul and Michaela Mc Monagle who have recently been selected for the County U15 Panel for the year ahead.

Congratulations to Laura Gallagher and Aine Gildea who represented the club so well and were presented with their Ulster and National League medals at the weekend.

Bingo continues every Wednesday at the Clubhouse starting at 9pm.

Weekly lotto result. Last weeks jackpot was €1,800- no winner. Match 3 winner - John Diver. This weeks jackpot will be €1,840

Can anyone who wants anything included in the clubs notes please email

them to geraldinediver1@gmail.com before Monday evening.