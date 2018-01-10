Erne Wanderers strike late to defeat leaders Keadue Rovers

Erne Wanderers performed a snatch and grab late, late win on Sunday by hitting two late goals to overcome the leaders in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, Keadue Rovers.

Erne Wanderers . . . . . . . . . 2

Keadue Rovers . . . . . . . . . . . 1

It was the only game that defeated the cold snap that hit the North West on Saturday night, with the Astroturf at the Lakeside proving to be a perfect surface.

Keadue travelled to Ballyshannon with a two point lead at the top of the table and even after suffering defeat, they still retain that lead over St. Catherine's.

However, the win for Erne Wanderers moves them up to joint second place in the table, although they do have more games played. The result puts them back in the race and it will be welcomed equally by second placed St. Catherine's.

Keadue Rovers were disappointed with the result and even Erne Wanderers manager, Brian Dorrian, agreed that a draw would probably have been a better reflection of the game.

The game was very tightly contested in the opening half with only a few chances. Alan Russell went close for the home side, his effort just lifted over the 'keeper and over the crossbar while the Erne 'keeper was tested on a couple of occasions.

The breakthrough on the score front came ten minutes into the second half when a clearance by Keadue Rovers 'keeper Danny Rodgers was controlled by Cory Gallagher in midfield and he slipped the pass through for Daniel McHugh to find the net.

The visitors held the lead until the 83rd minute with Erne only threatening on a few occasions. But then David Dolan did the spadework, rounding the keeper and setting up Diarmuid Spratt to touch home from very close range.

Spratt then hit the crossbar before David Dolan did very well to get the winner in the 89th minute. Dolan controlled a ball with his back to goal, rounded his man to fire home from the edge of the box for a very good winning goal.

The game became a little tetchy in the final minutes but Erne held on for a very good win in their quest for honours.

Dorrian happy

Erne Wanderers manager Alan Dorrian was very happy with the result.

"In fairness, it is a great result. The first game after Christmas is always a dodgy one to call. We stuck at it. In the first half we were a wee bit rusty. It was evenly matched. They were the better team in the first 15, 20 minutes but in the second half we made a few changes and gradually as the game wore on we got better.

"Delighted definitely with the result," said Dorrian.

Winning a game coming from behind with goals in the last few minutes is a good way to win a game. "Definitely. We were away to Convoy before Christmas and we were a goal down and we won it in the second half. The lads showed good character. We had a blow in the first half when we lost our 'keeper. We put young Taylor in and he did a good job. When you get a result like that, it is all the more sweeter.

"It's unfortunate on Keadue. A draw would have been a fair enough reflection of the game but we'll take a win any day of the week," he said.

"It is a hugely competitive division. We were in third spot before today's game and we're still probably third. Points wise, we're trying to get as many on the board as possible, because last year we had a great start but the next thing we just about stayed up," said Dorrian, who said there was only six points from third top to third from bottom.

"We have a few games extra played but we have the points on the board and we're happy with that."

ERNE WANDERERS: Matthew Paige, Cian Dolan, Dylan Gallagher, Ryan O'Brien, Packie Hill, Dermot Slevin, Diarmuid Spratt, David Dorrian, Ronan Cox, David Dolan, Alan Russell. Sub., Sean Taylor for Paige.

KEADUE ROVERS: Danny Rodgers, Luke Neely, Jack Boyle, Jack O'Brien, Chris Greene, Shaun Burns, David Ward, Hugh Moy, Shane Boyle, Cory Gallagher, Daniel McHugh.

REFEREE: Enda Martin.