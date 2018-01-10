Good news for Killybegs man Seamus Coleman as he returns to full training

It has been confirmed by Everton manager, Sam Allardyce, that Seamus Coleman has returned to Everton training, 10 months after he broke his leg playing for Republic of Ireland.

This is good news as around Christmas time, Allardyce was reported as saying that Coleman was 'way off' a return. Coleman was representing his country in a World Cup Qualifier against Wales in Dublin when he suffered the injury after a tackle from Welsh defender Neil Taylor.

Allardyce was speaking at the Everton general meeting in Liverpool on Tuesday night when he said: "Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training."

No timescale has been given for the right-back's return, but the fact he is back on the training pitch is sure to be well received by Everton and Ireland fans alike.

The 29-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Everton since joining from Irish side Sligo Rovers in 2009.