Donegal senior side Glenswilly on the look out for a new senior team manager

Glenswilly GAA Club are inviting applications to the position of manager for our Senior football team in 2018.

All applications and further information should be submitted to the secretary at secretary.glenswilly.donegal@gaa.ie

Or interested parties can contact the secretary Ashling on 0861612681

Glenswilly were Donegal senior champions in 2016 and will be among the short list for honours again in 2018.