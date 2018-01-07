Anthony Doherty first home in Letterkenny Athletic Club's New Year Fun Run

Anthony Doherty was first home in the Fun Run 5k in Letterkenny this morning. Doherty breasted the tape ahead of Gavin Crawford and Gerard McGranaghan.

Irene McFadden was first lady home.

FULL RESULT

LAC New Year Fun Run

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 367 Anthony Doherty m MO Letterkenny AC 16:53,3

2. 386 Gavin Crawford m MO 24/7 Tri Club 17:31,4

3. 332 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 17:56,6

4. 338 Eamonn O Donnell m MO 18:08,0

5. 349 Paul Dillon m MO Lifford Strabane AC 18:40,6

6. 377 Barry Meehan m MO Letterkenny AC 18:47,4

7. 364 Philip Mc Hugh m MO 18:50,2

8. 355 Paul Toner m M40 Letterkenny AC 18:54,6

9. 341 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 18:59,4

10. 354 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:03,4

11. 336 Darren Price m MO Letterkenny AC 19:47,1

12. 343 Ciaran O Donnell m M40 Letterkenny AC 19:50,9

13. 346 John Daly m M40 24/7 Tri Club 20:11,1

14. 350 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:13,3

15. 347 Darren Toland m MO 20:32,0

16. 266 Liam Ferry m MO Letterkenny AC 20:36,5

17. 271 John Conlon m MO Cross Fit LK 20:55,0

18. 337 Peter Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny AC 20:59,4

19. 381 Irene Mc Fadden f FO Letterkenny AC 21:00,7

20. 270 Terence Diver m M40 21:55,4

21. 348 Mel Mc Kinney m M40 Shape Up Fitness 21:57,8

22. 351 Richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 22:27,2

23. 356 Colin Mc Nicholas m MO 23:20,6

24. 345 James Gallagher m M40 23:25,0

25. 388 Seamus Sweeney m M40 23:27,3

26. 344 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 23:46,8

27. 385 Brian Mc Bride m M60 Letterkenny AC 23:49,1

28. 269 Rory Kennedy m M50 Smart Renewables 23:54,7

29. 368 Terence Quinn m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 24:00,8

30. 365 Eugene Mc Ginley m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 24:02,3

31. 331 Patricia Mc Kenna f F40 Letterkenny AC 24:20,1

32. 262 Marie Boyle f FO Letterkenny AC 24:21,1

33. 261 Gary Kearns m MO 24:21,4

34. 264 Anne Mc Gettigan f FO 24:39,6

35. 263 Pj Sweeney m M60 24:54,0

36. 361 Liam Wiseman m MO Letterkenny Park Runners 24:54,2

37. 272 Ryan Bradley m MJ Letterkenny AC 25:36,1

38. 362 Niamh Mc Daid f FO Letterkenny AC 25:37,0

39. 265 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 25:40,4

40. 268 Joseph Casey m M50 26:22,5

41. 387 Noreen Sharkey f F60 Letterkenny Park Runners 26:38,3

42. 363 Theresa Wiseman f FO 27:46,8

43. 352 Ciara Quigley f FO 24/7 Tri Club 27:56,3

44. 342 Hughie Mc Carron m MO Rosses AC 28:21,6

45. 357 Jumbo O Donnell m MO 29:14,6

46. 267 Frankie Murray m M50 Finn Valley AC 29:26,6

47. 358 Hugh Herrity m MO Run For Fun 30:05,6

48. 389 Martina Mc Brearty f F50 Park Run LK 31:23,7