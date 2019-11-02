Donegal TD Thomas Pringle condemns attack on Deputy Martin Kenny

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle condemned the arson attack on a car belonging to Deputy Martin Kenny saying “it’s time the Government acted seriously on rising anti-immigration sentiment in the country which has now risen to unprecedented levels”.

Speaking on the attack Deputy Pringle said: “I sincerely hope that Deputy Kenny and his family can recover quickly from this experience which no doubt was a frightening and intimidating one. We are lucky in this country to have close access to politicians and public representatives and very rarely have we witnessed a violation of that space until now.

“It’s very concerning that this attack was based on anti-immigration sentiment and that a public representative has been targeted due to their comments in support of immigration and asylum seekers.

“Donegal has experienced arson attacks in Moville because of objections to asylum seekers coming into the town to stay in a Direct Provision centre. Attacks like these are horrific for a community to witness. I can only hope that acts like these only empower communities more to stand up against hate and violence.

“There are communities across the country including in Donegal who have done just that and rallied against acts of violence and hate towards asylum seekers by coming together in support of new people coming in and embracing the diversity that comes with new communities.

"However, the Government must take seriously the most recent arson attack on Deputy Kenny not only by providing increased supports for asylum seekers and communities hosting them, but by monitoring and targeting hate crimes including rising anti-immigration sentiment in the country," Deputy Pringle stated.