Charged with stealing €3,000 from Donegal town pub

A serving Irish solider who is charged with stealing €3,000 from a Donegal town pub is currently in rehabilitation, Donegal Town District Court was told.

Rory O’Brien, solicitor for 22-year-old Francis Mongan, Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal town said his client was currently in rehabilitation at White Oaks.

The defendant is charged with entering the Coach House Bar, Donegal town, as a trespasser and stealing €2, 000, the property of Gary Pearson on December 12, 2017 and stealing €1,000 from the same premises on February 9, 2017.