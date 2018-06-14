Seven new electoral areas recommended for Donegal

Donegal is to be divided into seven local electoral areas under recommendations made by the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee.

The committee is recommending a division of the county into seven local electoral areas: Letterkenny, Donegal, Carndonagh, Glenties, Milford, Buncrana and Lifford- Stranorlar.

The Municipal Districts would be: Donegal Municipal District, comprising of the Donegal local electoral area with six members; Glenties Municipal District, comprising of the Glenties local electoral area with six members, Inishowen Municipal District, comprising of the Buncrana and Carndonagh local electoral areas with nine members, Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, comprising of the Letterkenny and Milford local electoral areas with ten members; Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, comprising of the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area with six members.

Presently there are five municipal districts: Inishowen, Glenties, Stranorlar, Glenties and Donegal.

The make of the new electoral areas will be as follows:

Buncrana

Birdstown, Buncrana Rural, Buncrana Urban, Burt, Castleforward, Desertegny, Fahan Illies,

Inch Island, Kilderry, Killea, Mintiaghs Newtown Cunningham, Three Trees, and Whitecastle.

Carndonagh

Ardmalin, Ballyliffin, Carndonagh, Carthage, Castlecary, Culdaff, Dunaff, Gleneely, Gleneganon,

Glentogher, Greencastle, Malin, Moville, Redcastle, Straid, and Turmone

Donegal

An Bhinn Bhán, An Leargaidh Mhór, Ballintra (in the former Rural District of Ballyshannon),

Ballintra (in the former Rural District of Donegal), Ballyshannon Rural, Ballyshannon, Urban,

Bonnyglen, Bundoran Rural, Bundoran Urban, Carrickboy, Cavangarden, Cill Charthaigh, Cill

Ghabhlaigh, Cliff, Clogher, Corkermore, Cró Chaorach, Crownarad, Donegal, Dunkineely,

Eanymore, Gleann Cholm Cille, Grousehall, Haugh, Inver, Killybegs, Laghy, Loch Iascaigh,

Málainn Bhig, Pettigoe, Tantallon, Tawnawully, Templecarn, Tieveskeelta and Tullynaught.

Glenties

An Clochán Liath, An Craoslach, An Dúchoraidh, An Ghrafaidh, An Machaire, Anagaire, ÁrainnMhór, Ard an Rátha, Ards, Baile na Finne, Caisleán na dTuath, Críoch na Sméar, Cró Bheithe, Dawros, Dún Fionnachaidh, Dún Lúiche, Gleann Gheis, Gleann Léithín, Gort an Choirce, Inis Caoil, Inis Mhic an Doirn, Leitir Mhic an Bhaird, Maas, Machaire Chlochair, Maol Mosóg, Mín an Chladaigh, Na Croisbhealaí and Na Gleannta.

Letterkenny

Ballymacool, Castlewray, Corravaddy, , Edenacarnan, Gortnavern, Killymasny, Kincraigy,

Letterkenny Rural, Letterkenny Urban, Magheraboy, Manorcunningham, Mín an Lábáin, Suí

Corr and Templedouglas.

Lifford-Stranorlar

Allt na Péiste, An Clochán, Castlefinn, Cloghard, Clonleigh North, Clonleigh South, Convoy,

Dooish, Feddyglass, Figart, Gleneely, Goland, Killygordon, Knock, Lettermore, Mín Charraigeach, Raphoe, St. Johnstown, Stranorlar, Treantaghmucklagh and Urney West.

Milford

An Cheathrú Chaol, An Tearmann, Ballyarr, Carraig Airt, Cnoc Colbha, Creamhghort, Fánaid

Thiar, Fánaid Thuaidh, Gartán, Glen, Glenalla, Grianfort, Killygarvan, Kilmacrenan, Loch Caol, Millford, Rathmelton, Rathmullan, Ros Goill and Rosnakill.