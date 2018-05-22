Bernie Mulhern steps down after 13 years as parents representative on Donegal ETB

Parent’s representative Bernie Mulhern is stepping down after 13 year on the board of the Donegal ETB and previously the Donegal VEC.

The Donegal town woman has been representing parents since 2005. She attended her last monthly board meeting on Monday and will step down on June 22nd as she will no longer have children attending secondary school.

The Donegal ETB paid tribute to Ms Mulhern at its May meeting.

Donegal ETB Chairperson Cllr Rena Donaghy said Ms Mulhern was accommodating in every way and was a pleasure to work with.

“Parents don’t go on boards for any other reason but to make a difference to students’ lives and get the best for students to help them achieve their goals and become who they want to be in this world,” she said.

“She has left a lasting impression and her children have now moved on but I know you’ll find plenty to do and will not be idle. A big, big thank you from myself as Chair and from the ETB.’

Donegal ETB’s Chief Executive, Ms Anne McHugh said Ms Mulhern will be sorely missed and thanked her sincerely from all the ETB staff.

“On behalf of all the staff I'd like to echo what the Chair has said. You were always available and we certainly appreciate your long years of dedication to the ETB.”

ETB member, Cllr Liam Blaney said Bernie was ‘a huge asset to this Board’, while Cllr Gary Doherty congratulated her on her ‘long-term service on the ETB’.

Cllr Martin Harley wished her ‘the best of luck.’ Donegal ETB Vice Chairperson Cllr Niamh Kennedy said: “You've always been very solid and quite an inspiration as a parent's representative.’

ETB staff representative Noel Rodden also thanked Bernie for her contribution to Donegal ETB.

Ms Mulhern thanked everyone for their very kind words.

“I'm very sad to be leaving today. Through those thirteen years with [Chief Executives] Sean O Longain, Mary Anne Kane, Shaun Purcell and now Anne and all the staff, great relationships are formed with you all and with Board members past and present. It was a very steep learning curve and I've learned a lot over the years. It's been thirty years of school runs, lunches, exams and uniforms. Thank you all very much and I wish you all the very best with the future.”