World MS Day 2018 to raise awareness for people living with Multiple Sclerosis in County Donegal

Multiple Sclerosis Ireland is pleased to announce that World MS Day 2018 will take place on Wednesday, May 30th to raise awareness and support people living with MS in County Donegal.

MS is the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland. The theme of World MS Day this year is MS Research: ‘bringing us closer to ending MS’. For information on World MS Day events around the country please visit www.ms-society.ie

MS Ireland branches around the country will hold World MS Day events locally.

More than 9,000 people in Ireland are living with MS with thousands more family members affected. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS. There is no known cause or cure. MS Ireland is the national services, information and research organisation supporting the MS community.

Ava Battles, Chief Executive, MS Ireland comments: "World MS Day is the annual awareness day for the MS community in Ireland and the theme of research is vital to people living with MS and their loved ones. MS Ireland is working with the global community ‘to find ways to improve life with MS now and end MS for ever’.”

In the lead up to World MS Day 2018, people can raise funds for MS Research and vital services, helping to Kiss Goodbye to MS. Throughout the month of May, supporters are asked to ‘go red’ and to Wear, Dare and Share: to wear red or hold a ‘red day’, dare to get sponsored for an MS Ireland sky dive or Fire Walk, and share with friends and family to spread the word. Please text KISS to 50300 to donate €4 and nominate others to take part. For more information visit www.kissgoodbyetoms.ie

As part of the campaign Ireland is joining forces globally to create an MS Squad, a global tribe of ambassadors, who stand together in solidarity to support people and families living with MS. Everyone is encouraged to ‘get their game face on’ and join the MS Squad in solidarity with people living with MS.

Kiss Goodbye to MS is about raising awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and supporting MS Research as well as funding vital services that reduce the impact of MS including physiotherapy, general support services, and newly diagnosed seminars.

#BringingUsCloser is about connecting people affected by MS with those involved in MS research, including scientists, students, nurses, fundraisers, volunteers, and more. It’s a chance to come together to celebrate what has been achieved in MS research so far, and share hopes for the future.

Multiple Sclerosis, meaning ‘many scars’, is the most common neurological disease of young adults and affects more than 9,000 people in Ireland. It affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age. The impact of MS on individuals, their families and the community can undermine the resilience that is needed for individuals to remain purposeful and in control of their lives.