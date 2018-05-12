Huge numbers walk from 'Darkness Into Light' this morning in Donegal

Thousands of people walked from Darkness into Light in the early hours of this morning for Pieta House across the country and in Donegal a host of areas hosted walks.

Local volunteers, Gardai, members the 28 Inf Bn Finner Camp at the Darkness into Light 5K run and walk in Bundoran on Saturday morning.

The annual Pieta House suicide awareness walk took place at an estimated 150 different locations across Ireland this year. Events were also held in North America, Canada and Australia. In total 200,000 people took part in Ireland.

Darkness Into Light, Pieta House’s flagship awareness 5K walks took place in towns and villages in Donegal ranging from Bundoran, Donegal Town and Carrick in the south to Letterkenny, Buncrana and Carndonagh in the north of the county.

Darkness into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to bring about a suicide-free world.

Together participants around the world walked over one million kilometers in a march against suicide, self-harm and the stigma associated with mental health.

Pieta House offer a suicide bereavement liaison service and the freecall 24/7 suicide helpline 1800 247 247.