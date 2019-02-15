Donegal duo impress as Sligo Rovers draw in Dundalk

Donegal town's Jack Keaney scored the Sligo Rovers goal as they earned a 1-1 draw at Dundalk on Friday night.

It was the surprise result of the evening, and Rovers had their goalkeeper, Ballyshannon's Edward McGinty to thank. He gave a man-of-the-match performance, making a string of fine saves as the champions were denied an opening night win.

McGinty also saved a first half penalty from Patrick Hoban after the Sligo keeper had brought down Robbie Benson in the box.

Keaney's goal came just before the break, his free-kick giving the visitors the lead.

Dundalk's equaliser was scored shortly after half-time by Sean Murray.

Ballybofey's Johnny Dunleavy made his Sligo debut while the team also featured Ramelton's Kyle Callan McFadden as captain

Next up for the Oriel Park men is a trip to Ballybofey next Friday night where they'll face a Finn Harps team who lost out 1-0 at Bohemians. Sligo host St. Pat's next weekend.

Elsewhere, Derry City's season started with a bang as Declan Devine's new-look side beat UCD 3-0 at Brandywell. Former Finn Harps defender Ciaran Coll didn't feature for a Derry side which is captained this year by Ramelton's Barry McNamee. Milford's Adrian Delap came on as a second half substitute.

Shamrock Rovers won 2-1 at Waterford United with former Finn Harps man Ethan Boyle scoring a late winner. St. Pat's, under new boss Harry Kenny, defeated Cork City 1-0 at Richmond Park.