All too easy as Bonagee United cruise to victory over Swilly

First half goals from Darren McFadden, Garbhan Grant and Míchael Doherty set Bonagee on their way to a comfortable victory over Swilly Rovers as the Ulster Senior League returned to action on Sunday afternoon.

Bonagee United . . . 7

Swilly Rovers . . . 0

The Letterkenny side never really looked in any trouble against a Swilly team who are still without a win this season in the league.

But that said, this young Swilly side played very well in spells and they created several decent chances in a game that in the first half, was perhaps a little too open for Bonagee’s liking.

However, in the second half, Bonagee kicked on and scored three more goals with Grant completing an impressive hat-trick.

Conceding twice in the opening 13 minutes was not the kind of start that Tony McNamee’s young Swilly team needed.

They were 1-0 down on ten minutes when Darren McFadden ran on to a wonderful raking delivery from Jason Armstrong before finishing past Gareth Muldoon.

Three minutes later, McFadden was picked out by Doherty and the big striker was unselfish as he set up Grant to score from close in.

Swilly Rovers, pictured before Sunday's game at Dry Arch Park

The same three players were involved in the move which led to the third goal on 31 - this time McFadden showing wonderful skill inside the area and it was Doherty who got the final touch to divert a loose ball over the line.

Swilly battled bravely throughout and with Tony McNamee and Aaron Rogan working hard in midfield, they did cause Bonagee a few uncomfortable moments.

Rogan had a chance to find the net following an almost costly slip from keeper David Tyrell but the Swilly man’s effort from a difficult angle just missed the target.

A Shaun Crossan free just before the half hour was glanced inches wide and then just before half time, Ryan Cleer got on the end of a brilliant Swilly move, but his dipping volley went just over.

Three down at the break, Swilly needed a response in the early stages of the second half. But it just didn’t happen. Instead they had keeper Gareth Muldoon to thank for a string of brilliant saves shortly after the break.

But Bonagee eventually struck for the fourth goal on 65. Grant finished into the bottom corner from 12 yards after substitute Darren McMonagle’s brilliant run and cross from the right flank.

Three minutes later, Grant completed his hat-trick, firing home after Armstrong provided the pass inside the box.

Jamie Lynagh, up from the back, produced the best finish of the day, curling the ball home from just inside the box to make it 6-0 on 73.

Swilly’s day went from bad to worse close to the finish when David Fisher, who had a good game at centre back, was red carded for a pull back on an opponent just outside his box.

And Míchael Doherty completed the scoring with a neat finish three minutes from time.

Bonagee Utd: David Tyrell (Cian Harkin 75), Jamie Lynagh, Tommy McMonagle, Gareth Breslin, Mark Harkin, Ryan Rainey (Codey Brogan 71), Garbhan Grant (Peter Carr 75), Dean Larkin, Darren McFadden (Darren McMonagle 62), Jordan Armstrong, Míchael Doherty.

Swilly Rovers: Gareth Muldoon, Matthew McLaughlin, Shaun Crossan, David Fisher, Shay Durning, Tony McNamee (Oisin Coyle 68), Ryan McDaid (Eoin Logue 58), Aaron Rogan, Marty McDaid, Ryan Cleer, Jordan Nugent.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle

Assistants: Sean O’Donnell, Garvan Taggart.