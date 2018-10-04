SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys Fixtures for this week
Sketchers Cup ties take centre stage
The first game in a busy few days of cup action for teams from the Donegal Schoolboys League is tonight (Thursday) with Bonagee United hosting Kilmacrennan Celtic at 7.30pm.
Here are this week's fixtures:
U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP THURS 4th OCT
Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Celtic 7-30pm
U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT
Cappry Rovers v Carndonagh FC 11am
Swilly Rovers v Cavan Shamrocks 1-30pm
Lagan Harps v Illistrin FC 10-30am
Carrick Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic 2pm
U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT
Illstrin FC v Carrick Rovers 1pm
Ballyraine FC v Cockhill Celtic 11am
U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT
Cappry Rovers v Carndonagh FC 11am
U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT
Cappry Rovers v Lagan Harps 1-30pm
U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT
Carrick Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers 2pm
Monaghan United v Cavan Shamrocks
U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT
Keadue Rovers v Carndonagh FC 11-30pm
Cavan Shamrocks v Bonagee United
U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT
Quigleys Point Swifts v Carrick Rovers
U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP TUES 9th OCT 7pm
Bonagee United v Letterkenny Rovers
U17 FAI YOUTH CUP SAT 6th OCT
Ballisadare United v Swilly Rovers
