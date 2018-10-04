SOCCER

Donegal Schoolboys Fixtures for this week

Sketchers Cup ties take centre stage

The first game in a busy few days of cup action for teams from the Donegal Schoolboys League is tonight (Thursday) with Bonagee United hosting Kilmacrennan Celtic at 7.30pm.

Here are this week's fixtures: 

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP THURS 4th OCT 

Bonagee United v Kilmacrennan Celtic   7-30pm

 

U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT 

Cappry Rovers v Carndonagh FC               11am

Swilly Rovers v Cavan Shamrocks          1-30pm

Lagan Harps v Illistrin FC                      10-30am

Carrick Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic          2pm

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT

Illstrin FC v Carrick Rovers                           1pm

Ballyraine FC v Cockhill Celtic                    11am

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT

Cappry Rovers v Carndonagh FC               11am

U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT

Cappry Rovers v Lagan Harps                1-30pm

U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT

Carrick Rovers v Letterkenny Rovers            2pm

Monaghan United v Cavan Shamrocks

U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 6th OCT 

Keadue Rovers v Carndonagh FC         11-30pm

Cavan Shamrocks v Bonagee United  

U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SUN 7th OCT

Quigleys Point Swifts v Carrick Rovers

U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP TUES 9th OCT 7pm

Bonagee United v Letterkenny Rovers


U17 FAI YOUTH CUP SAT 6th OCT
Ballisadare United v Swilly Rovers
 
 
 
 
 