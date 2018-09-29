Place on the double as Finn Harps beat Irish Defence Forces

Finn Harps came from behind to defeat the Irish Defence Forces in Friday evening’s friendly at the Coláiste Ailigh Grounds in Letterkenny.



Finn Harps . . . 2

Irish Defence Forces . . . 1

The match was ideal preparation for Ollie Horgan’s side ahead of October’s promotion play-off semi-final double-header.

Harps will meet the winners of the Shelbourne v Drogheda United play-off over two legs on October 12 and 19.

Mikey Place, who scored twice in last weekend’s 7-1 victory over Cabinteely in Ballybofey, scored both goals on Friday night.

He came off the bench and found the net twice in the closing 15 minutes.

Horgan had fielded an experienced starting eleven which included Gareth Harkin who missed out on the Cabinteely game due to injury. Others to feature from the start were Ciaran Gallagher, Keith Cowan (a teacher at Coláiste Ailigh), Paddy McCourt, and Jesse Devers.

Aidan Friel, another of the goalscorers against Cabinteely, played for the Defence Forces team and opened the scoring in a game which up until then, had been dominated by the League of Ireland side.

But in-form Place got the goals close to the end to give Harps victory.

The match was part of a unique fundraiser where tickets, costing €10 include entry into three top quality matches involving Donegal senior men’s and ladies Gaelic teams and also Friday night’s game.

The Donegal men’s and ladies teams will play pre-season games in December on dates yet to be decided. All games will be played on Coláiste Ailigh’s pitch in Cnoc na Mona.