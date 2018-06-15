Donegal have a great Kennedy Cup finishing third overall in Limerick

In the end Donegal finished third overall in the Kennedy Cup after a fantastic competition in Limerick.

They were defeated in the semi-final but won the play-off against Cavan/Monaghan 6-2 with goals from Callum Gillen(2), Adam Carr, Oisin Caulfield, Jamie O'Donnell and Luke McGlynn.

The week begain in disappointing style, losing to Kilkenny 2-1 with the goal coming from Callum Gillen.

But they were back on track on Tuesday, defeating NECSL 3-0 in the morning and Galway in the afternoon to top their group. Their goals against NECSL came Mark Mbuli (2), Adam C and Adam Carr

In the afternoon they had a 2-0 win over Galway with goals in the opening half from Keadue Rovers' Oran Fallon and Milford United's Liam Donnelly.

The dream continued on Wednesday as the Donegal boys defeated Dundalk 3-2 in a great contest. Donegal led at half-time 1-0 thanks to Liam Donnelly.

Dundalk levelled while Luke McGlynn hit the crossbar before Dundalk took the lead. But Donegal responded with two quick goals from Callum Gallen and Donnelly to take them into the last four

Donegals dream of ended on Thursday when a very good DDSL side defeated Peter McHughs side 3-0.

It was then off to the third and fourth place play-off and Donegal finished on a high.

A great week for all concerned.