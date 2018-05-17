SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER

Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures

A look ahead to the games at underage level over the coming days

Sports reporter

Reporter:

Sports reporter

Email:

Sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures

There's a busy programme of games lined up over the coming days in the Donegal Schoolboys League.

Here's a look at what's happening around the county

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA


THURS 17th MAY 7pm
U12 PREMIER
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER A
Mil;ford United v Swilly Rovers
U16 PREMIER
Letterkenny Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Gweedore United
U12 1st DIVISION 7-30pm
Kilmac Academy v Illistrin Celtic
U16 1st DIVISION 6pm
Ballyraine FC v Glencar Schoolboys

U14 1st DIVISION B FRI 7pm
Bonagee Arcade v Ballyraine Celtic

U12 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 10-30am
Illistrin FC v Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Bonagee United v Ballyraine FC
Glenea United v Swilly Rovers

U14 PREMIER A SAT 11-45am
Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths

U14 PREMIER B SAT 11-45am
Glenea United v Ballyraine United
Letterkenny Crusaders

U16 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Keadue Rovers v L'kenny Crusaders
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

U16 1st DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Dunfanaghy Youths v Glencar S'boys
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Ballyraine FC v Milford United

U12 1st DIVISION SUN 10-30am
Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny United
Ballyraine United v Swilly Ramblers
Milford Blues v Keadue United
Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Glenea Cubs v Bonagee Arcade

U14 1st DIVISION A SUN 10-30am
Milford Blues v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic

U14 1st DIVISION B SUN 10-30am
Lurgy Celtic v Bonagee Athletic

U14 PREMIER B SUN 20th MAY 6pm
Gweedore United v Mulroy Academy

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 DIVISION
Dunkineely Celtic 2 - 5 Drumbar Utd
Erne Youths 0 - 5 Donegal Town
Killybegs 3 - 0 Eany Athletic

U14 DIVISION THURS 17th MAY 7pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Eany Celtic

U12 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Copany Rovers v Donegal/Killymard
Drumbat United v Eany Celtic
Erne Wanderers v Erne Youths

U14 DIVISION
Donegal Town 0 - 5 Erne Wanderers

U14 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 11am
Donegal Town v St Catherines
Drumbar Celtic v Drumbar United
Killybegs v Erne Wanderers