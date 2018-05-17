Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures

There's a busy programme of games lined up over the coming days in the Donegal Schoolboys League.

Here's a look at what's happening around the county

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA



THURS 17th MAY 7pm

U12 PREMIER

Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic

U14 PREMIER A

Mil;ford United v Swilly Rovers

U16 PREMIER

Letterkenny Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United v Gweedore United

U12 1st DIVISION 7-30pm

Kilmac Academy v Illistrin Celtic

U16 1st DIVISION 6pm

Ballyraine FC v Glencar Schoolboys

U14 1st DIVISION B FRI 7pm

Bonagee Arcade v Ballyraine Celtic

U12 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 10-30am

Illistrin FC v Letterkenny Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Bonagee United v Ballyraine FC

Glenea United v Swilly Rovers

U14 PREMIER A SAT 11-45am

Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths

U14 PREMIER B SAT 11-45am

Glenea United v Ballyraine United

Letterkenny Crusaders



U16 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 2pm

Keadue Rovers v L'kenny Crusaders

Swilly Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

U16 1st DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm

Dunfanaghy Youths v Glencar S'boys

Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos

Ballyraine FC v Milford United

U12 1st DIVISION SUN 10-30am

Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny United

Ballyraine United v Swilly Ramblers

Milford Blues v Keadue United

Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos

Glenea Cubs v Bonagee Arcade

U14 1st DIVISION A SUN 10-30am

Milford Blues v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos

Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic

U14 1st DIVISION B SUN 10-30am

Lurgy Celtic v Bonagee Athletic

U14 PREMIER B SUN 20th MAY 6pm

Gweedore United v Mulroy Academy

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 DIVISION

Dunkineely Celtic 2 - 5 Drumbar Utd

Erne Youths 0 - 5 Donegal Town

Killybegs 3 - 0 Eany Athletic

U14 DIVISION THURS 17th MAY 7pm

Dunkineely Celtic v Eany Celtic

U12 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm

Copany Rovers v Donegal/Killymard

Drumbat United v Eany Celtic

Erne Wanderers v Erne Youths

U14 DIVISION

Donegal Town 0 - 5 Erne Wanderers

U14 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 11am

Donegal Town v St Catherines

Drumbar Celtic v Drumbar United

Killybegs v Erne Wanderers