SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures
A look ahead to the games at underage level over the coming days
There's a busy programme of games lined up over the coming days in the Donegal Schoolboys League.
Here's a look at what's happening around the county
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
THURS 17th MAY 7pm
U12 PREMIER
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER A
Mil;ford United v Swilly Rovers
U16 PREMIER
Letterkenny Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Gweedore United
U12 1st DIVISION 7-30pm
Kilmac Academy v Illistrin Celtic
U16 1st DIVISION 6pm
Ballyraine FC v Glencar Schoolboys
U14 1st DIVISION B FRI 7pm
Bonagee Arcade v Ballyraine Celtic
U12 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 10-30am
Illistrin FC v Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Bonagee United v Ballyraine FC
Glenea United v Swilly Rovers
U14 PREMIER A SAT 11-45am
Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers v Dunfanaghy Youths
U14 PREMIER B SAT 11-45am
Glenea United v Ballyraine United
Letterkenny Crusaders
U16 PREMIER SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Keadue Rovers v L'kenny Crusaders
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
U16 1st DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Dunfanaghy Youths v Glencar S'boys
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Ballyraine FC v Milford United
U12 1st DIVISION SUN 10-30am
Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny United
Ballyraine United v Swilly Ramblers
Milford Blues v Keadue United
Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Glenea Cubs v Bonagee Arcade
U14 1st DIVISION A SUN 10-30am
Milford Blues v Gweedore Celtic Cosmos
Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic
U14 1st DIVISION B SUN 10-30am
Lurgy Celtic v Bonagee Athletic
U14 PREMIER B SUN 20th MAY 6pm
Gweedore United v Mulroy Academy
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 DIVISION
Dunkineely Celtic 2 - 5 Drumbar Utd
Erne Youths 0 - 5 Donegal Town
Killybegs 3 - 0 Eany Athletic
U14 DIVISION THURS 17th MAY 7pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Eany Celtic
U12 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 2pm
Copany Rovers v Donegal/Killymard
Drumbat United v Eany Celtic
Erne Wanderers v Erne Youths
U14 DIVISION
Donegal Town 0 - 5 Erne Wanderers
U14 DIVISION SAT 19th MAY 11am
Donegal Town v St Catherines
Drumbar Celtic v Drumbar United
Killybegs v Erne Wanderers
