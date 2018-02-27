Donegal goalkeeper settling in at Bray Wanderers

Donegal goalkeeper Aaron Dillon has opened another new chapter in his young career after signing on loan with Bray Wanderers.

The 21-year-old from Arranmore has joined the Co. Wicklow outfit on loan from Blackburn Rovers for whom he signed a one year deal last August

Aaron had been part of the Rovers development squad, but his move to the League of Ireland affords him the chance to gain some valuable first team experience.

His Bray career started off well and he marked his debut by keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw away to Dundalk on the opening weekend of the season. However, since then, he has been part of a Bray team that has lost two on the bounce, 2-1 at home to St. Pat’s and then 6-0 at Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

Aaron has been living away from Arranmore for a number of years, since moving to Galway to continue his secondary education.

He’s a son of Peter Dillon, who played with Longford Town and Galway United in the League of Ireland, as well as Arranmore United in the Donegal League.