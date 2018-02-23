Drogheda United v Finn Harps match called off

The opening weekend of the League of Ireland First Division season has got off to an embarrassing start with the postponement of Friday night's match at United Park between Drogheda United and Finn Harps.

The game was called off by the match referee, John McLaughlin, who was unhappy with the quality of the floodlights.

Both teams had completed their pre-match warm-ups and were preparing to come out onto the pitch for the start of the game when it was announced that the match would not be going ahead.

The stadium announcer apologised to the supporters, including a large number of travelling Finn Harps supporters, for the late cancellation.