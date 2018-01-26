DONEGAL LEAGUE
A mix of cup and league action this weekend in Donegal League
Premier Division leaders Kildrum Tigers back in action
Curragh Athletic and Eany Celtic in action earlier this season. Curragh play Rasheney in the cup on Sunday; Eany play Copany Rovers in Division Two.
The weather has played havoc with the opening few weekends in 2018, so Donegal League clubs will be hoping to finally see some action this week.
For some teams, it's been well before Christmas since they last saw competitive action.
Kildrum Tigers, without a league game since December 3rd, play Castlefinn Celtic at home on Sunday in the big game in the Premier Division.
The Tigers lead the way at the half-way point.
In the other game in this division, Kilmacrennan Celtic have a home match against Lagan Harps.
There are some important fixtures in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, including the local derby meeting of Dunkineely Celtic and St. Catherine's.
The Killybegs men will go top of the table with a win, and if leaders Keadue Rovers slip up away to Ballybofey United.
Erne Wanderers, who are third, are away to Gweedore Celtic.
In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre, Division Two, the leaders Drumkeen United will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Deele Harps.
Glenree will still be seething after conceding two late goals at Gweedore United which denied them victory last Sunday.
But they remain second in the table and can stay in touch with the leaders with the right result at Kerrykeel.
There's a busy programme of games in the two Saturday Divisions as well this weekend.
Arranmore United have a local derby against Keadue Rovers in the top division. There's cup action too on Sunday with Bonagee away to Buncrana Hearts and Cappry Rovers meeting Rathmullan Celtic in the Ulster Junior Cup.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 27th
Glencar Inn Division One
Arranmore United v Keadue Rovers (1.p.m.)
Orchard F.C. v Milford Utd
Donegal Town v Strand Rvs
Glencar Cel v Cappry Rvs
Old Orchard Division Two
Drumoghill F.C. v Kildrum Tigers
Lagan Harps v Drumbar
Raphoe Tn v Fintown Harps
Drumkeen Utd v Gweedore Celtic
Dunlewey Celtic v St. Catherine's
Sunday, January 28th
Ulster Junior Cup
Buncrana Hearts v Bonagee United
Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic
Ulster Junior Shield
Cranford United v Glenea United Reserves
Curragh Ath v Rasheny F.C.
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic
Appliances Division One
Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherine's
Lifford Celtic v Raphoe Town
Gweedore Celtic v Erne Wanderers
Ballybofey United v Keadue Rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Division Two
Eany Celtic v Copany Rovers
Gweedore United v Letterbarrow Celtic
Deele Harps v Drumkeen U.
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Glenree United
