A mix of cup and league action this weekend in Donegal League

The weather has played havoc with the opening few weekends in 2018, so Donegal League clubs will be hoping to finally see some action this week.

For some teams, it's been well before Christmas since they last saw competitive action.

Kildrum Tigers, without a league game since December 3rd, play Castlefinn Celtic at home on Sunday in the big game in the Premier Division.

The Tigers lead the way at the half-way point.

In the other game in this division, Kilmacrennan Celtic have a home match against Lagan Harps.

There are some important fixtures in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, including the local derby meeting of Dunkineely Celtic and St. Catherine's.

The Killybegs men will go top of the table with a win, and if leaders Keadue Rovers slip up away to Ballybofey United.

Erne Wanderers, who are third, are away to Gweedore Celtic.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre, Division Two, the leaders Drumkeen United will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Deele Harps.

Glenree will still be seething after conceding two late goals at Gweedore United which denied them victory last Sunday.

But they remain second in the table and can stay in touch with the leaders with the right result at Kerrykeel.

There's a busy programme of games in the two Saturday Divisions as well this weekend.

Arranmore United have a local derby against Keadue Rovers in the top division. There's cup action too on Sunday with Bonagee away to Buncrana Hearts and Cappry Rovers meeting Rathmullan Celtic in the Ulster Junior Cup.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 27th

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United v Keadue Rovers (1.p.m.)

Orchard F.C. v Milford Utd

Donegal Town v Strand Rvs

Glencar Cel v Cappry Rvs



Old Orchard Division Two

Drumoghill F.C. v Kildrum Tigers

Lagan Harps v Drumbar

Raphoe Tn v Fintown Harps

Drumkeen Utd v Gweedore Celtic

Dunlewey Celtic v St. Catherine's



Sunday, January 28th

Ulster Junior Cup

Buncrana Hearts v Bonagee United

Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic



Ulster Junior Shield

Cranford United v Glenea United Reserves

Curragh Ath v Rasheny F.C.



Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers v Castlefin Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps



Temple Domestic

Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherine's

Lifford Celtic v Raphoe Town

Gweedore Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Ballybofey United v Keadue Rovers



Donegal Physiotherapy & Division Two

Eany Celtic v Copany Rovers

Gweedore United v Letterbarrow Celtic

Deele Harps v Drumkeen U.

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Glenree United













