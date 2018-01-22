Disappointing Donegal bow out of Oscar Traynor Cup

For yet another season, the Donegal League's interest in the Oscar Traynor Cup was extinguished in the first round stage when they lost out against Inishowen in Carrickboyle on Saturday night.

Donegal League . . . 0

Inishowen League . . . 4

(Inishowen win 6-0 on aggregate)

The new format of the competition did Donegal few favours in that the margin for error on Saturday night was almost nil. That said, it was the same for both teams and Inishowen proved a much stronger outfit.

Just like the first leg, played in Culdaff before Christmas, Inishowen went into an early lead and they went on to win easily.

The match had been originally fixed for the Curragh's grounds in Killygordon.

However, with heavy frost taking a grip across the county on Saturday, the game was switched to Carrickboyle in Gaoth Dobhair.

Donegal went into this game needing to win by two clear goals after they lost the opening leg 2-0 before Christmas.

Their side showed several changes from the first game.

Glenea's Joe Coll replaced Michael Mullin in goal, Eoin Ferry played at right back instead of Conor Doherty

Ryan Farrell was preferred to Paddy Cannon at left back with Ryan Shields starting at sweeper.

He was partnered in the centre of defence by Dylan Hegarty who moved from midfield in the absence of Kieran Gorman.

Philip Whyte was again in midfield, along with Damien Crossan and Daniel McHugh.

Benny McLaughlin and Caolan McDaid were deployed as wide men with Aidan McLaughlin of Bonagee United in attack.

The home side settled well and had a number of half chances early on before Joe Coll was called into action in the Donegal goal.

But it was Inishowen who went in front when their own Benny McLaughlin set up Matthew Henry to score.

Terence Doherty added a second and at half time, Inishowen led 2-0.

Both teams made changes in the second half and Donegal substitute Ciaran McGeady was among those to catch the eye.

However, it was Inishowen who struck again, scoring twice in quick succession to round off another impressive victory.

Referee: Joe McHugh.