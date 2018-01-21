Wins for Swilly Rovers and Fanad United

With the cold snap taking a grip across the county over the weekend, only two games managed to go ahead in the Donegal Youth League.

Swilly Rovers hosted Eany Celtic in Traigh-a-Locha with Swilly winning 4-1.

Fanad United also recorded a comfortable win, they were 5-1 winners at Dunfanaghy.

Bonagee United host Keadue Rovers this Wednesday night at Dry Arch Park with the game kicking off at 7.15pm and on Saturday three games are due to be played. Dunfanaghy Youtsh host Letterkenny Rovers, Keadue Rovers play Swilly Rovers and Gweedore United play Bonagee United.



ROVERS WIN IN FANAD

Swilly Rovers 4

Eany Celtic 1

It was a very entertaining game in Traigh-a-Loch, Fanad on Saturday afternoon. Swilly Rovers dominated the opening period of the game. They had a few efforts off target before they finally took the lead after a brilliant through ball by Mark Cannon that was in the path of Jason McDaid who finished well.

Swilly created another couple of chances and it was Eoin Logue who bagged the second with a neat finish on his return to the club. Swilly made it 3 just before half time with a fine long range shot from Frankie Campbell.

At the start of the second half Swilly continued to dominate until they were reduced to 10 men. The game then became a more even affair with both sides creating a couple of chances.

Eany scored midway through the second half after a goalmouth scramble. Swilly still created more chances and finally got their 4th after some lovely footwork from Jordan Nugent who finished calmly.

UNBEATEN RUN CONTINUES

Dunfanaghy Youths 1

Fanad United 5

Four second half goals from Fanad United helped them to victory over Dunfanaghy Youths on Saturday afternoon.

League leaders Fanad took the lead in the 25th minute through Mark McAteer. That lead was short lived as the hosts drew level courtesy of a fine strike from Kyle McGarvey and they were unlucky not to go in at the break ahead after Edward O’Reilly and Calvin Murray came close with efforts.

Into the second half and in the 65th minute Fanad took the lead thanks to Ronan Gallagher. Shorty after theymade it 3-1 with a goal from Keelin McGroddy.

The home side’s chances of a comeback ended when they were reduced to 10 men and the visitors took advantage and scored another two goals from McAteer and Darragh Greene.

Results

Saturday 20 January

Dunfanaghy Youths 1-5 Fanad United

Swilly Rovers 4-1 Eany Celtic



Fixtures,

Wednesday 24 January,

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers Ko 7.15pm

Saturday 27 January

Keadue Rovers v Swilly Rovers Ko 2pm

Dunfanaghy Youths v Letterkenny Rovers Ko 10.30am

Gweedore United v Bonagee United Ko 2pm