Huge weekend of cup action ahead for Donegal League sides

Cappry Rovers and Castlefinn Celtic are back on the cup trail this weekend with eagerly awaited 6th round ties in the FAI Junior Cup.

With a place in the last 16 of the national competition on offer, Cappry Rovers have a home tie against Moyne Rangers of Enniscorthy while Castlefinn Celtic are away to Evergreen FC of Co. Kilkenny. Both matches are on Saturday.

Greencastle FC of the Inishowen League are in Waterford on Sunday to play Dungarvan.

Evergreen FC v Castlefinn Celtic, Saturday, 7pm

Saturday’s trip to Co. Kilkenny will be one of the biggest days in the proud history of Castlefinn Celtic.

The Donegal League side meet one of the top sides in junior football in the country in Evergreen FC - a team who were beaten by Sheriff YC in the FAI Junior Cup final last year.

The prize for the winners of Saturday’s tie is a place in the last 16 of the competition and while Castlefinn player-manager, Kieran Brennan, knows his team will be up against it, he said they will travel with plenty of confidence.

“It’s a big game for us, probably the biggest ever for the club,” he said.

“Evergreen are a fine side. They got all the way to the final last year and played in the FAI Senior Cup as well when they came up against Drogheda”

The match will be played under lights on a 4G pitch which Brennan said won’t really suit his team.

“We’re not really used to playing on a 4G pitch and we’re not used to playing under lights either,” he said.

“But you’ve just got to get on with it. We’ve done very well to get this far, and we’d love to keep this run going.”

For the likes of Johnny Doherty, Emmett White and Barry Tourish, playing in such a big game will be extra special, given their long association with the club. Unfortunately Ronan Tourish looks like missing out because of other commitments while former Finn Harps player, Raymond Foy is ruled out because of injury.

The Castlefinn team is likely to include young Corey-Lee Brogan who has been enjoying such a great run of form with Finn Harps U-17s and U-19s. JP Malley, who has also had injury issues to contend with this season, will lead the line up front.

JP Malley who will lead the line attack for Castlefinn Celtic in Kilkenny.



Cappry Rovers v Moyne Rangers, Saturday, 1.30pm

The cancellation of all but one match in the Donegal League last Sunday due to the freezing conditions did little to help Cappry’s preparations for their tie with Moyne Rangers this weekend.

Just like Castlefinn Celtic, Cappry missed the chance to play a competitive fixture before their big cup game. They tried to arrange a friendly on Tuesday night, but again, that didn’t work out.

“It’s not ideal, we’d have much preferred to have had a game because it’s been a while since we played,” Cappry manager Seamus Doherty said.

“Between one thing and another, we’ve a lot of games in hand in the league at this stage.”

Cappry have only played five league games, and won four of them. It means they remain well in the hunt in the title race, even though they have four games less played than leaders Kildrum.

But their attentions this weekend are firmly on the cup, and the visit of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford side Moyne. Doherty and Cappry have done their homework on the opposition.

“We know a bit about them,” he said.

“But we’ve got to get our own game right too. I think we’ve got a good side this season. We’ve been playing well as a team and that’s been the most pleasing thing for me. We’ve got good players and there’s plenty of experience there and that has been showing by our results this season.”

Cappry made it through to the last 32 after a brilliant 2-1 win in Ballymun, Dublin in December against Sandyhill Shangan. Paddy McNulty and Aaron Kelly got the goals in that win.