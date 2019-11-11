Deaths in Donegal, Monday, November 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy, Donegal

- Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

- Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

- Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport

- Anne V. Doherty, nee Bradley, Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana

William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy, Donegal

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Elsie Gilmore, Knochagarron. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1pm for service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy, at 1:30pm and burial afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Church in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Carrickataskin. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Medical 2 ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

There will be a one way system in place during the wake. Those attending the wake are asked to enter via Gweedore Furniture and leave via Carrickataskin Road.

Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Leterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday 12th November 2019, in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport.

Remains reposing at her home in Leckenagh.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, November 11, at 1 o’clock in St Columbas Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Anne V. Doherty, (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Anne V. Doherty (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

Funeral from her son Karl’s residence, Churchtown, Carndonagh today Monday morning, November 11, at 9.45am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 9pm until 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.