Death notices for Donegal, Saturday evening, November 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

May Carr, St.Cummins Hill Killybegs

The death has taken place of May Carr, St.Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

Removal this Saturday evening, November 9, to St Mary’s Church Killybegs for 6pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



David McAndrew, London and formerly of Donegal town

The death has taken place of David McAndrew, London and formerly of Donegal town. Brother of Fintan McAndrew.

Month’s Mind Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar Donegal town at 10am tomorrow, Sunday, November 10 followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.



Cyril Wilkin, Clooney, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cyril Wilkin, Clooney, Ramelton.

Remains will repose in St Paul’s Church, Ramelton.

Funeral service tomorrow, Sunday at 2.30pm, with burial afterward in Bank cemetery

Family and friends welcome to call at the home of his sister Frances and Raymond Armour, Loughnagin, Letterkenny today, Saturday from 2.30pm utill 10pm.



Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Madge Bonner, The Chalet, Leckenagh, Burtonport.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, today, Saturday, November 9, from 3 o’clock, with removal at 5 o’clock going to her home in Leckenagh.

Rosary nightly a 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 11, at 1 o’clock in St Columbas Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemtery.

House private from 11pm until 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors, Chapel Road, Dungloe.



Neil O’Donnell, (Sonny), Ranafast

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Neil O’Donnell, (Sonny), Ranafast.

Remains reposing at the home of his nephew, Neil Walsh, Ranafast, for wake.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, at 2pm in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Anne V. Doherty, (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Anne V. Doherty (née Bradley), Churchtown, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her son Karl’s residence, Churchtown, Carndonagh from 1pm this afternoon, Saturday, November 9.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, November 11, at 9.45am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 9pm until 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Martin Lavin Carnaculla, Swinford, Mayo/Annagry

The death has taken place of Martin Lavin, Carnacullagh, Swinford, Co Mayo and Leeds, England.

His remains will repose overnight, Saturday, November 9, at the Star Of The Sea Church in Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, at 11am in the Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the new cemetery in Annagry.

