Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo

The death has occurred of Maurice Caulfield, Dunfanaghy, Cork and Mayo.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, on Thursday, November 7 from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral Service on Friday, November 8 at 11am at The Island Crematorium.

Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place in London, of Margaret (Peggy) Doherty, née McGrory formerly of Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains will arrive at the Muff border on Wednesday, November 6 at approximately 1 o’clock, going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin to arrive at 2pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday, November 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake on Tuesday, November 5 from 3pm at Carnmalin, Malin Head and on Wednesday, November 6 from 3pm.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director, 0872498407.



Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Aisling O'Connor, The Abbey, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Mary Shiels, Treankeel, Breenagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Shiels, Treankeel, Breenagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, with interment afterwards in the family plot at Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am Family flowers only please.

Dan Phil Beag Boyle, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at his home of Dan Phil Beag Boyle, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

His remains are being waked at the home of his daughter, Rose, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 6 at 11am in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

James O’Donnell, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of James O’Donnell, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral on Tuesday, November 5 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe on Wednesday, November 6, for 10am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the old Cemetery.

Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of Eamon McNulty, Main Street, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home at Main Street, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, November 6 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

House is strictly private at the request of the deceased

Tony Boyle, 115 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The death has taken place of Tony Boyle, 115 Ard Patrick, Glenties.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Connel’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.

Angus Stewart, The Roughan, Lifford

The death occurred on Sunday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Angus Stewart, The Roughan, Lifford and formerly of Glensmoile, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, November 6 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

