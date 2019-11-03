Deaths in Donegal for Sunday morning, November 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin and Bundoran

- Mary Lorinyenko, The Heeney’s, Donegal town

- Tony Reddin, ex Foyle Taxi driver, Drumacross, Burnfoot

- Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

- Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin and Bundoran.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with family in attendance. Funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please.

Mary Lorinyenko, The Heeney’s, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Mary Lorinyenko, The Heeney’s, Donegal town.

Remains reposing in Donegal Community Hospital Chapel of Rest from 2pm until 6.30pm on Sunday.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital patient comfort fund, care of Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Tony Reddin, ex Foyle Taxi driver, Drumacross, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his residence of Tony Reddin, ex Foyle Taxi driver, Drumacross, Burnfoot.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Monday, November 4 leaving his home at 11.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs.

Removal from her residence on Sunday, November 3 at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am for Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McBrearty Undertakers.



Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at her daughter Paula's home in Swords on Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.