Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, November 1, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

- Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

- Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow

- Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork

- Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo

- Heather Stevenson, née McMurray, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occured of Patricia Cunningham, Church Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Remains reposing at her residence tomorrow morning, Saturday November 2nd from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Sunday morning, November 3rd at 10 30 am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am. Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Mc Brearty Undertakers.

Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at her daughter Paula's home in Swords on Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow

The death has occurred of Matthew Lennon, Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (R95D853) Co. Kilkenny on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in Glynn Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 2 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo

The death has taken place of Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo.

Retired Area Manager ESB.

Remains reposing at his late residence until 10pm on Friday, November 1, from 11am to 10pm with family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs Letterkenny with interment afterwards to The Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Carndonagh.

Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), 11 Miles Meadow, Bellgreen, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Remains reposing at her sister Violet Thacher’s residence Listnapaste, Laghey on Friday. Proceeding to Drumholm Church, Ballintra on Saturday for 1pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House private please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.