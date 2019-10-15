Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran

- Charlie Lafferty, 20 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

- Hugh Doherty, Carrontlieve, Fahan

- John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Bobby O'Donnell, Ballybofey

- Anna Flanagan, Dublin and Meenbanid

- Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar

- Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar

- Annie Walker, Letterkenny and England

John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John McGagh, Church Road, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at his late residence this Thursday from 5pm to 9pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 5pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6:45pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Charlie Lafferty, 20 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Charlie Lafferty, 20 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Hugh Doherty, Carrontlieve, Fahan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Hugh Doherty, Carrontlieve, Fahan.

Remains will repose at his residence from 8pm on Tuesday, October 15.

Funeral on Thursday, October 17, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal M.S., c/o any family member or Sean Murphy, Inishowen Funeral Services.

John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of John Joe Gallagher, Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Remains reposing on Tuesday at his residence from 2pm to 10pm and on Wednesday from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A one way system will be in operation.

Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Bobby O’Donnell, Tievockmoy, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

One way system in operation. Enter at Tyrcallen L7084 on Main N13 Stranorlar to Kilross Road; Exit via Lettermakenny.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanid

The death has occurred of Anna Flannagan, Dublin and Meenbanid.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral home on Wednesday, from 6pm with rosary at 8pm.

Private removal to the family home in Meenabanid, with prayers in the family home at 11.30am on Thursday.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery at 12 noon.



Nora Deeney, Glasgow and formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nora Deeney, formerly Lurganbrack, Glenvar.

Remains will arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Tuesday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Glenvar cemetery.

Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar

The death has taken palce at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Gerard Gallagher, Ballinaglack, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny



The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker (née Doherty), England and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with internment afterwards in the family plot, Conwal Cemetery.

