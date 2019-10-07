Deaths for Donegal, Monday morning, October 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran, Co Donegal. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 0862492036.



Pat Doherty, Kinnelargey, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pat Doherty, Kinnelargey, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



Chris Keenan nee Connolly, late of Castlederg and Aghyaran

The death has occurred at Slieve Na Mon Care Centre, Omagh of Chris Keenan, nee Connolly, late of Castlederg and Aghyaran.

Chris’ remains are reposing at the home of her son Tommy and daughter in law Katrina Keenan, 30, Garag Hill, Castlederg.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 8 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Michael (Spike) McCormack, Upper Rosses. Rosses Point So Sligo

Michael (Spike) McCormack, Upper Rosses. Rosses Point So Sligo. Late of Finner Camp, Co Donegal and Kilbeggan Co Westmeath, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Reposing at his home at Upper Rosses, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo (Eircode; F91 R796) on Monday from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 6pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Fund c/o Sean Feehily Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



Renee Hurley (née Ryan) Whites Cross, Cork/Donegal

The death has occurred of Renee Hurley (née Ryan), Whites Cross, Cork/Donegal



On October 6, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital, Renee (née Ryan), White’s Cross, wife of James and much loved mother of Sandra, Julie and the late David.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Brendan and Ciarán, grandchildren James, Tom, Olivia, Abbie and Katie, brothers Paddy, Gerard and David, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception prayers at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Ann Murphy, 24 Glenpatrick, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Murphy, 27 Glenpatrick, Ballybofey.

Her remains repose at the home of her mother, Philomena Murphy, 84 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday October at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in St.Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Cecil Kane, Kingsbury, London, England and formerly of Benroe, Bruckless

Cecil Kane, Kingsbury, London, England and formerly of Benroe, Bruckless.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o’clock in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal Bruckless, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Cancer Research Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell, funeral director.

John Gillespie, Main Street, Mountcharles

Remains reposing Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles until Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Bridget 'Bridie' Rutherford, nee Logue, Greenock, Scotland, formerly Muff

The death has taken place in Greenock, Scotland of Bridget 'Bridie' Rutherford, nee Logue, formerly of Muff.

Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Funeral leaving there on Monday morning, October 7 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Thompson, Flat 18 Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Thompson, Flat 18 Taobh Na Cille, Moville.

Funeral from Taobh Na Cille on Monday at 10.45am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director.



