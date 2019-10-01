Deaths in Donegal for Tuesday morning, October 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Donegal / Ballybofey, Donegal

- Marie-José Baird 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans

- Jim McGinley Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

- Bridie Doherty Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana

- William Houston, Ballybofey

- Mary Wilson, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny

- Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, Donegal / Ballybofey, Donegal

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly of Ros Mhuire, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Annie T. Dunleavy and much loved sister of Patrick, Frank, Kevin, Brendan and the late Anne. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home in Dunwiley on Tuesday, October 1st, from 6 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 3rd, at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or St. Joseph's Community Hosptal, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Marie-José Baird 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans

The death has occurred of Marie-José Baird, 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans. Reposing at her late residence, 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar F23 YT28 on Tuesday, October 1, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, October 2, in Taughboyne Church, Churchtown, Carrigans F93 N124 at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Mayo Hospice Palliative Care.

Jim McGinley Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Jim McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Removal on Tuesday to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Doherty Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Nazerath House Fahan of Bridie Doherty, Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 2 at 10.15am for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass in the Oratory at Ballyliffen with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church cemetery, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

William Houston, Meenagrave, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of William Houston, Meenagrave, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Wilson née O’Donnell, Glenkeeran, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny and formerly Ruskey, Manorcunningham

The death took place on Friday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Wilson née O’Donnell, Glenkeeran, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny and formerly Ruskey, Manorcunningham.

Mary’s remains reposing at St Eunan's Cathedral.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 1 at 10am followed by private cremation.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 1 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.