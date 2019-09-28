Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh

- Sadie McColgan, Keady, Muff

- Winston Boal, Curraghleas, Letterkenny

- Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

- Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

- Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

- George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

- Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

- Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

- Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

- James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

- Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick

- Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh. Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 11am until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in the Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to SHOUT, (Sligo University Hospital Oncology Unit) c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director, or any family member. Family time on Sunday Morning.

Sadie McColgan, Keady, Muff

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sadie McColgan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home in Keady, Muff, on Sunday, September 29 at 1pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Funeral Mass at 1.30.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Conference, Iskaheen.

Winston Boal, Curraghleas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Winston Boal, Curraghleas, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service today, Saturday, September 28 at 5pm in Bonagee Community Hall.

Interment afterwards to Gortlee cemetery.

House private tomorrow Saturday until 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Friday evening, September 27.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, September 29 at 1.20pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunnigham, for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am. One way system in operation, travelling in past Moyle School in Newtowncunningham, and out past Magherabeg School.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday, October 5 at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath followed by interment in Kiltoom Cemetery.



Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 12.30 for 1pm Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the family plot, in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy

Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, of Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 3pm for Funeral Requiem Mass at 3.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the day of the funeral.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 074 93 79369.



Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dungloe District Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place of Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.



Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham.

Remains will repose at her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Gerard Quinns’ residence at 17 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cuanannie Day Centre, Ballyraine c/o any family member.

James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

His remains reposing at his daughter Caitriona O’Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Heart Chest & Stroke Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick. Remains reposing at his late home at Straleel. Reposing at his home. Removal from his home on Sunday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

A Mass in memory of Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses will take place at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Sunday at 11am.

