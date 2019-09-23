Deaths in Donegal, Monday, September 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mollie Mc Cracken (nee Sweeney) Cookstown and formerly Mulantyboyle Glenties

- Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

- Sr. Bernard McGill, Glencolmcille, Convent of Mercy, Donegal Town and Ballyshannon

- Arlene Tease, Drumore, Kilmacrennan

- The Most Reverend Dr Séamus, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe

- Huidí Diver, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

- John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

- Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

Mollie Mc Cracken (nee Sweeney) Cookstown and formerly Mulantyboyle, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing home in her 100th year of Mollie Mc Cracken (nee Sweeney) Cookstown and formerly Mulantyboyle, Glenties.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved sister of Bride (Byrne) Ardara and brother Danny (Dublin ) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister an brother niece’s, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends

May she rest in peace.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield this Monday evening from 5 to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Tuesday morning to St. Conal’s Church Glenties for 11a.m funeral mass with burial afterwards in Lissen Cemetery, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John or Darren Magee on 071 98 51744.

Sr. Bernard McGill, Glencolmcille, Convent of Mercy, Donegal Town and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sr. Bernard McGill, Glencolmcille, Convent of Mercy, Donegal Town and Ballyshannon. Peacefully, in Aras Mac Suibhne, Mullinasole.

Remains reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon, from 2pm to 5pm on Monday, with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, for 7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

Arlene Tease, Drumore, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Arlene Tease, Drumore, Kilmacrennan.

Remains will repose at her late residence from Monday the 23rd of September wake beginning at 3’o clock.

Funeral service in Leitir Presbyterian Church at 2 o’clock on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only

Donations to the Donegal Hospice care of Charlie McClafferty’s funeral directors.

The Most Reverend Dr Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe

The death has taken place on the 20th September 2019, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital after a lengthy illness, of The Most Reverend Dr Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe.

Sadly missed by his brother Dr Diarmuid Hegarty and his sister Marie Cunningham, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Joey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, a wide family circle, many cherished friends and his fellow clergy. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry resting there until his Funeral Mass today, Monday at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral grounds.

Huidí Diver, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

The death has taken place at his home of Huidí Diver, Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair. He will repose at his residence from 10am on Monday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Go ndéana Dia a mhaith air.

John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey, Donegal / Fintown, Donegal

The sudden death has taken place of John (Sean) in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Veronica, daughter, Mary, and sons, John and Bernard, sister, Margaret and brothers, Roger and Brian, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral will leave his home at 10 o'clock on Tuesday, 24th Sept., going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time from 11 o'clock each night until 11am.

Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John, and much loved mother of Madeline, Teresa, Mary, Roisin, Tina, Susanna, Isobel, Ann Marie and Sandra. Cherished sister of George, Susie, Mary Agnes, Hugo, Michael, Charlie, Frances and the late Julie and Shanny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren,nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, September 24th, at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

