Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, September 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- The Most Reverend Dr Séamus, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe

- Colette O'Dowd (née Hunter) Grahamsland, Castlefin

- Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh

- Dympna Green (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt, Donegal

- Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

- Mary T. (Babby) Cullen Dooard, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

- Huidí Diver, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

- Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The Most Reverend Dr Séamus, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe

The death has taken place on the 20th September 2019, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital after a lengthy illness, of The Most Reverend Dr Séamus, Bishop Emeritus of Derry, formerly Bishop of Raphoe.

Sadly missed by his brother Dr Diarmuid Hegarty and his sister Marie Cunningham, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Joey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, a wide family circle, many cherished friends and his fellow clergy. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry resting there until his Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in the Cathedral grounds.

Colette O'Dowd (née Hunter) Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Colette O'Dowd (née Hunter) Grahamsland, Castlefin, Donegal.



Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Aine and Una. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters and wider family circle.

May Colette Rest in peace.

Her remains will be reposing at St Mary's Church, Castlefin from 4pm Saturday, September 21. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Sunday, September 22. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Rosaleen Gordon, The Diamond, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh Sunday morning, September 22 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dympna Green (née Callaghan), Mullaney, Burt, Donegal

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dympna Green, Mullaney, Burt. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Mary, James, Josephine, Martin, Joan, and Damien and dear sister of John Callaghan, Winifred Wilson, Lena Sherry, Geraldine McDermott and Lavina Cullen. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Sunday morning, September 22, leaving her home at 10.30am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm. Family and friends only please on the morning of the funeral.

Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Gerry Doherty, 23 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Funeral on Sunday, September 22 leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home c/o

any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary T. (Babby) Cullen Dooard, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary T. (Babby) Cullen Dooard, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Remains will arrive in St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghmeehan on Sunday for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Rossinver New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Huidí Diver, Derrybeg, Gweedore, Donegal

The death has taken place at his home of Huidí Diver, Middletown, Gaoth Dobhair. He will repose at his residence from 10am this Sunday morning and Monday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Go ndéana Dia a mhaith air.

John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John McGinley, 4 Barnes Court, Ballybofey, Donegal / Fintown, Donegal

The sudden death has taken place of John (Sean) in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Veronica, daughter, Mary, and sons, John and Bernard, sister, Margaret and brothers, Roger and Brian, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

John's remains will leave The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, at 2 o'clock tomorrow, Sunday, going to his late residence to repose. Funeral will leave his home at 10 o'clock on Tuesday, 24th Sept., going to St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time from 11 o'clock each night until 11am.

Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Margaret Martin (née Doherty), Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John, and much loved mother of Madeline, Teresa, Mary, Roisin, Tina, Susanna, Isobel, Ann Marie and Sandra. Cherished sister of George, Susie, Mary Agnes, Hugo, Michael, Charlie, Frances and the late Julie and Shanny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren,nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Sunday, September 22nd, from 2 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, September 24th, at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

