Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, September 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at her home of Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey this Tuesday evening, September 17th, from 7 p.m. until Rosary at 10 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 18th, from 7 p.m. until Rosary at 10 p.m.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, September 19th at 10.40 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11 a.m.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Nancy Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver

The death has taken place of Nancy Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver.

Reposing at the home of her sister Mary Arnold, Meenacahan today, Tuesday September 17 from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, September 18 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o John Mc Gowan Funeral Directors, Frosses.

Kevin McGovern, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana and formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice of Kevin McGovern formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry.

Funeral from his home, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana on Wednesday at 10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm to 6.15pm with remains going to St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Catherine Mona Ginty, Ardmhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place at her late residence of Catherine Mona Ginty, Ardmhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, at 10am on Tuesday, September 17.

Followed by burial at Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to the Oncology ward Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place in Glasgow Scotland, of Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral on Wednesday, September 18 at 10am in the Church of Christ the King, 220 Carmunnock Road Glasgow.

Followed by burial at Linn Cemetery.

Mary Mc Erlean, 10 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Mary Mc Erlean, 10 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, September 17 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am,and on the morning of the funeral.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.

