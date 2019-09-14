Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

- Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath

- Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

- Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

- Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

- Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital,

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.



Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Sarah Doherty, Main Street, Clonmany and formerly Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Prayers will be said on Sunday afternoon, September 15th at 2pm at her home. Removal afterwards going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, Co Meath to arrive at approximately 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, September 16th at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Trust Fund c/o Comiskey Funeral directors.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.



Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

The death has taken place of Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles. Removal from there on Saturday, to the Church of the blessed Virgin Mary Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the patients comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.



Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private with family and friends welcome.

Committal will be strictly private.



Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Railway Road, St Johnston and the United Kingdom.

Funeral Mass in St Baithín's, St Johnston, on Saturday, September 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot.



Peter (Junior) Walsh, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home this Saturday morning, September 13 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Burial afterwards in Sessiaghoneill churchyard.

