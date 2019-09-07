Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry & Annagry West

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

- Mary McLaughlin, The Bungalow, Crislamore, Burnfoot

- John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

- Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

- Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon

- Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp

- John O’Kane, Auckland, New Zealand, formerly of Buncrana

John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry & Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of John Boyle, The Colour Shop, Annagry & Annagry West.

Viewing today, Saturday 7th September in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 12 midday until 3pm with removal to the family home in Annagry West. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, 9th September at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry.

Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away so peacefully on 4 September 2019.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal!

Mary McLaughlin, The Bungalow, Crislamore, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin, The Bungalow, Crislamore, Burnfoot.

Funeral Sunday morning leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Funeral Mass at 11.00am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John Murray, Warrington, England, and Ramelton

The death has taken place of John Murray, Warrington, England and formerly of Ramelton.

He will be waked in his home in Haydock, on Monday, September 9 from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm.

Leaving Knox Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 3.30pm for Mass at 4pm at St Alban’s, Warrington.

Burial and Rosary will take place at Killydonnel Friary, Ramelton at 2pm, and afterwards to the Lennon Lodge, Ramelton to toast his memory.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Haydock Suite, Eccleston Court.

Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Lilly Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless. Peacefully at her residence.

Peacefully at her residence. Funeral service in the Methodist Church, Dunkineely on Sunday at 2pm followed by committal in Killaghtee Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o of any family member or John B O Donnell Funeral Directors. House private.

Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Alice McIntyre, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Removal this Saturday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11 am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital patient comfort fund, c/o John Mulreany funeral services, Bundoran or any family member.

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp

Noel Stewart, 28th Infantry Battalion, Finner Camp, and late of Forthill, Sligo. Unexpectedly. Reposing at his brother Robert's home at 14 Lar Easa Cove, Airport Road, Strandhill, Co.Sligo (EIRCODE:F91Y7P2).

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 12.30pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Saturday morning please.

John O’Kane, Auckland, New Zealand, formerly of Buncrana

The funeral of John O’Kane, recently deceased in Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of St Columb’s, Buncrana, will take place on Saturday, September 7 in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Funeral mass at 12 noon will be followed by interment of his ashes in the family grave at Cockhill.

