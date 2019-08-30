Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 30, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Theo Crossan, Chair O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana

The death has occurred of Theo Crossan, Chair O'Doherty Ave., Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Margo Griffin née McLaughlin, No. 7 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly No. 43 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to St. Columba’s Church Cemetery, Massmount, Fanad.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his late residence of George O’ Brien, Cloughroe, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral service in St. Paul’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm on Saturday, August 31 followed by burial in Gortlee cemetery.

House Private Please.

Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eileen Browne, Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock on Saturday, August 31 in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in Drumkeen Cemetery.

John Dixon, Ahilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Dixon, Ahilly, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral on Friday, August 30 leaving his home at 1.30pm going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for funeral service at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely

The death has taken place of John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely.

Funeral Service on Friday, August 30, at 11am in St. Columb’s Church of Ireland, Moville, followed by cremation on Saturday, August 31, at 11am at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased, family and friends welcome on Thursday between 2pm and 8pm

Enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director on 087 249 8407.

