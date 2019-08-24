Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, August 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Mackey, Aighan, Bruckless

- Frances Knox Craigalogue, Culdaff

- Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

- Teresa McDaid, Killynure, Convoy and formerly of Magheracloy, St Johnston

- Vera Piggott, Kilmacloo, Creeslough and formerly McLornan, Belfast

- Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara

- Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin

John Mackey, Aighan, Bruckless

The death has occurred of John Mackey, Aighan, Bruckless, peacefully at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless. Remains reposing today (Saturday) at his residence until 8 pm. Removal on Sunday at 1.30 pm to the Methodist Church Dunkineely for funeral service at 2 pm, followed by committal in Killaghtee graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dunkineely Methodist Church.

Frances Knox Craigalogue, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Beechhill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Frances Knox Craigalogue, Culdaff.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral premises today Saturday 24th August at 3pm going to her home.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 2:30pm for 3pm service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church Carndonagh.

Followed by burial in the family plot.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh c/o Liam Collins funeral director or any family member.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital, of Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Carndonagh, Community Hospital on Sunday 25th August from 2pm until 8pm.

Remains leaving the hospital on Monday 26th August at 9am going to his Brother Leslie Greene’s residence at Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing from 3pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Family time only on Wednesday morning.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Drumcliffe Church for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa McDaid, Killynure, Convoy and formerly of Magheracloy, St Johnston

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday 23rd August of Teresa McDaid, Killynure, Convoy and formerly of Magheracloy, St Johnston.

Teresa’s remains will repose at her brother John and sister-in-law Philomena McDaid's residence at 21 Errity, Manorcunningham from 4pm today Saturday 24th August.

Funeral from there on Monday 26th August going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Day Centre St Conal's Hospital, c/o any family member.

Vera Piggott, Kilmacloo, Creeslough and formerly McLornan, Belfast

The death has occurred in Galway Hospice of Vera Piggott, Kilmacloo, Creeslough and formerly McLornan, Belfast.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence at Kilmacloo from 5pm this evening Saturday 24th August.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday 26th August at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Galway Hospice c/o any family member or Harkins Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara

The death has occurred of Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara.

Reposing at her daughter, Caroline's residence at Bodeen, Ratoath, Co. Meath (A85CH26) from 2pm until 7pm on Sunday, August 25. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Andrew's Church, Curragha followed by cremation in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations please to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Monday morning.

Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place at her late residence of Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Funeral mass on Sunday afternoon, August 25 at 1pm in St.Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards at Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin

The death has taken place of Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin.



His remains are reposing at his home, with funeral from there on Sunday, August 25 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.



House private please on Thursday, August 22, with viewing from 11am to 11pm on Friday, 23 and Saturday 24.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.